Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Season 9
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
40:01
S9 • E1
S9 • E1
The Journey Begins
Five hundred dancers begin their journey by putting their dreams on the line as they try out to join the famed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2014-2015 season.
08/08/2014
40:01
S9 • E2
S9 • E2
Dancing for Your Life
The veterans feel the pressure as join the audition process again and fight to keep their places, and Kitty Carter takes no prisoners as she prepares the hopefuls for their solos.
08/15/2014
40:00
S9 • E3
S9 • E3
Welcome to Valley Ranch
The pressure build as training camp begins, Kelli's passion intimidates some in the first meeting after she sets high expectations, and seven hopefuls get the cut.
08/22/2014
39:29
S9 • E4
S9 • E4
A Week of Firsts
Fear takes over for the hopefuls as they face the reality of doing the kick line and jump splits for the first time, but then dreams comes true as they try on the uniform for the first time.
08/29/2014
39:24
S9 • E5
S9 • E5
Getting the DCC Look
Kelli makes sure all the girls have the look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and the final rehearsal of the week brings emotions to the forefront as someone gets sent home.
09/05/2014
39:29
S9 • E6
S9 • E6
Time To Get Serious
The candidates feel the pressure to look the part as they enter the sixth week of training camp, and Melissa Rycroft and Tina Kalina sit in for Judy and give Kelli some fresh eyes.
09/12/2014
39:33
S9 • E7
S9 • E7
A Lucid Dream
With three dancers left to cut and the first game around the corner, the hopefuls head to the stadium to take the field for the first time since auditions.
09/19/2014
38:26
S9 • E8
S9 • E8
The Payoff
The final day of training camp has everyone nervous when Kelli and Judy reveal they might take less than 36 dancers in their squad.
09/26/2014
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 9