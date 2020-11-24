STREAM THE SHOWTIME® ORIGINAL SERIES GEORGE AND TAMMY
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
S15 • E1
Like No Other
After an unusual online audition process, the rookie candidates for the 2020 squad move into an isolated training camp bubble amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
11/24/2020
S15 • E2
Unexpected
The 20 rookies try to master a socially distanced version of the famous kick line and some intricate choreography, and Kelli helps the ladies get fitted for uniforms.
12/01/2020
S15 • E3
Gettin' Real
Guest choreographers test the rookies with new routines, the veterans arrive at camp determined to earn back their spots, and country star Mickey Guyton has inspiring words for the hopefuls.
12/08/2020
S15 • E5
Vets Aren't Safe
The rookies outshine the veterans when choreographer Travis Wall teaches a sexy dance number, and Kelli and Judy give some of the vets a wake-up call.
12/22/2020
S15 • E6
Upstaged
The dancers get a chance to showcase their unique talents during show group auditions, and Kelli and Judy deliberate with guest judges to select the elite squad.
12/29/2020
S15 • E7
The Bubble Bursts
The dancers test their ability to think on their toes during a series of mock-press interviews, and as auditions wind down, a shocking bit of news shakes up the process for Kelli and Judy.
01/05/2021
S15 • E8
We Have a Team
Kelli and Judy make cuts via video chat after a positive test for COVID-19 halts camp, Charlotte Jones hands out the iconic uniforms, and the team performs its game-day entrance.
01/12/2021
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 15