Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- 16:43ExclusiveS15Meet the 2020 HopefulsWomen aspiring to be Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders remotely audition for the squad, sharing a bit about themselves and showing off their impressive moves.11/24/2020
- 02:45HighlightS15A Rushed Training Camp Is No Excuse for Rushed MovesWorking on an abbreviated training schedule, Kelli and Judy evaluate the first night of auditions and call down a nervous rookie to address her hurried dance moves.11/24/2020
- 02:44HighlightS15The Vets Enter the Training Bubble with Something to ProveWith plenty of experience under their belts, the 29 veterans return to training camp with every intention of showing Kelli and Judy they deserve one of the 36 spots on the squad.12/08/2020
- 03:54HighlightS15The Hopefuls' Public-Speaking Prowess Is Put to the TestOn media day, the hopefuls demonstrate their communication skills while answering a series of questions from Kelli, Judy and four notable guest judges.01/05/2021
- 02:22HighlightS15The Squad Performs the Signature Dance for the First TimeAfter making it through the auditioning and training process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the dancers perform the team's signature pre-game routine for the first time as a squad.01/12/2021