Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
- 08:29ExclusiveS16Overtime - You Came to Play!Judy and Kelli reveal what Brittany Perry-Russell's guest choreography showed them about the dancers and discuss the first cuts of the season, and Armani takes the Star Spotlight.09/28/2021
- 08:18ExclusiveS16Overtime - Call the Medic!Kelli and Judy discuss Kya's perfectionism and Daphne's devastating second knee injury, and KayDianna takes the Star Spotlight.10/05/2021
- 10:31ExclusiveS16Overtime - Social Media DilemmaKelli and Judy comment on the energizing effect of Denise Dicharry's choreography, Cailey's graceful exit, Ava's questionable social media posts, and an emotional uniform fitting day.10/12/2021
- 09:47ExclusiveS16Overtime - Turn Them OutKelli and Judy discuss Maddie and Criscilla's inspirational stories, Ashley's second chance, and what makes Travis Wall such an outstanding choreographer.10/19/2021
- 11:24ExclusiveS16Overtime - Stomp the Roach!Kelli and Judy break down the hardest things about learning the official entrance routine, the magic of the rookie locker room, the nerves associated with the famous jump splits and more.10/27/2021
- 10:18ExclusiveS16Overtime - Show Group ShowdownKelli and Judy discuss the far-reaching influence of the signature dance routine, NFL sportscaster MJ Acosta's role as judge and interviewer, the judges’ opinions during a tough cut and more.11/02/2021
- 12:12ExclusiveS16Overtime - I've Heard Rumors...Kelli and Judy highlight the most dramatic transformations from makeover day, discuss Lisa's emotional decision to leave camp, and talk with Gina about being named point of the triangle.11/08/2021
- 08:27ExclusiveS16Overtime - You Are Wasting Our Time!Judy and Kelli share their thoughts on one of the hopefuls auditioning for The Rockettes, making their final cuts to the team and the excitement when the dancers get their custom boots.11/15/2021
- 11:13ExclusiveS16Overtime - Everybody Needs a DreamKelli and Judy discuss the tough decision to cut Ava, Meet the Team night glitches, the surprise announcement of the final squad and more.11/22/2021