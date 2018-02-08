YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Season 13
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
40:30
S13 • E1
The Road to World-Class Begins
Four hundred nervous and excited hopefuls flock to AT&T Stadium to try out for the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
08/02/2018
40:30
S13 • E2
Field of Dreams
125 candidates try to conquer a DCC dance routine and the kickline to advance to Finals.
08/09/2018
40:29
S13 • E3
Leave It All on the Dance Floor
23 veteran cheerleaders join 50 new candidates at Finals to compete for a place in training camp.
08/16/2018
40:29
S13 • E4
Success Is Such Hard Work
The returning veterans travel to the Bahamas to shoot the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar, and the rookies feel the pressure as training camp begins.
08/23/2018
40:31
S13 • E5
Getting the DCC Look
The first-year hopefuls get new looks on Rookie Makeover Day, DCC alumni give the candidates feedback, and Cowboys' Head Coach Jason Garrett stops by during a rehearsal.
08/30/2018
40:30
S13 • E6
Jump Split Reckoning
The hopefuls learn the famed kick line and jump splits, test their fitness at Jay's boot camp and try on the legendary uniform for the first -- and maybe only -- time.
09/06/2018
40:30
S13 • E7
Big-Time Dance
Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall tests the hopefuls' contemporary dance skills, Kelli and Judy make show group selections, and Melissa Rycroft teaches injury prevention.
09/13/2018
40:30
S13 • E8
Here Comes Kitty
Technical advisor Kitty comes by rehearsals to stir thing up, the dancers perform at a mock appearance, and Travis Wall comes to town.
09/20/2018
40:32
S13 • E9
Field of Fears
Some candidates struggle to adapt to the larger stage when they finally hit the field to learn the DCC entrance, and Miranda is unnerved by criticism of her hair.
09/27/2018
40:29
S13 • E10
The Next Level
With so many strong candidates, Kelli realizes some of the cuts may not be dance-based, and media simulation day proves to be problematic for a few of the candidates.
10/04/2018
Show More Episodes
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 13