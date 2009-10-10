YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Season 4
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
41:58
S4 • E1
Episode 1
There's a buzz of nervous energy and excitement when over 500 hopefuls arrive for the preliminary auditions, each performing a freestyle dance routine to stand out and impress the judges.
10/10/2009
20:49
S4 • E2
Episode 2
In the final audition, the new candidates compete with returning veterans for a spot in training camp, and the hopefuls answer questions from the judges during panel interviews.
10/17/2009
20:49
S4 • E3
Episode 3
Training camp kicks off at Valley Ranch with the candidates learning how they scored with the judges, and Kelli and Judy determine which hopefuls will survive the first week.
10/24/2009
20:49
S4 • E4
Episode 4
Week three of training camp starts with cuts and uniform fittings, where each candidate gets to try on the famous blue and white star-studded outfit.
10/31/2009
20:52
S4 • E5
Episode 5
The rookies are left in the dark about what Kelli and salon director Rainer Schneck have planned for them when they get their dramatic hair and beauty makeovers.
11/07/2009
20:49
S4 • E6
Episode 6
When Kelli gives a former contestant a once-in-a-lifetime second chance to join training camp three weeks late, there is a lot of catching up the hopeful must do to get up to speed.
11/14/2009
20:49
S4 • E7
Episode 7
The notoriously demanding and intimidating Kitty Carter returns to Valley Ranch to teach the candidates a technique class, and the hopefuls tour the new Dallas Cowboys stadium.
11/21/2009
38:32
S4 • E8
Episode 8
It's now or never for the remaining training camp candidates as there are only two rehearsals left before final cuts, and Kelli and Judy are forced to make tough decisions.
11/28/2009
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 4