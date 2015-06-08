YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ for Free
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Watch Episodes
Season 10
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
38:16
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E1
Dare to Dream
Four hundred women put it all on the line to see if they can join the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as preliminary auditions for the 2015-2016 season begin.
08/06/2015
39:26
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E2
Dance Your Heart Out
Twenty-three veterans go up against 59 rookie candidates who are vying for their spots, and it becomes clear that talent and looks alone won't get you on the squad.
08/13/2015
39:01
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E3
An Emotional Beginning
As training camp starts, candidates start to crack, Kelli lays down the law, and Melissa Rycroft offers hope and advice on how to make it through.
08/20/2015
38:29
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E4
The Cuts Begin
Kelli and Judy must cut 10 candidates to get to the magic number of 36, and uniform fittings give Kelli a better idea of who has the whole package.
08/27/2015
39:00
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E5
Becoming World-Class
Candidates get the DCC look, two surprise guests stop by rehearsal, and Kelli has one of the most awkward office visits of all time.
09/03/2015
39:39
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E6
Having a Bad Day
Cameos and show group auditions push new candidates and vets to their limits, Melissa Rycroft tries to save a DCC who's hanging by a thread, and a Kelli office visit has a shocking outcome.
09/10/2015
39:32
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E7
The Cutting Board
Emotions are supercharged as Kelli and Judy make a lot of tough cuts to keep up the quality of the squad.
09/17/2015
31:32
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E8
Living the Dream
Kelli finally announces the squad, injuries threaten the opening of Cowboys training camp, and game day chaos endangers a flawless performance.
09/24/2015
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 10