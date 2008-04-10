YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ for Free
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Watch Episodes
Season 3
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
42:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Episode 1
Over 600 excited and anxious hopefuls arrive at Texas Stadium to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
10/04/2008
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Episode 2
The competition heats up as the surviving candidates go head-to-head against experienced veterans for a coveted spot in training camp.
10/11/2008
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Episode 3
Training camp begins at Valley Ranch, where the new candidates meet the veterans for the first time.
10/18/2008
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Episode 4
After two weeks of training camp, the rookies get fitted for their uniforms, but it's a bittersweet moment because it's time to start making cuts.
10/25/2008
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Episode 5
After they have to say goodbye to one of their own, reality sets in for the remaining training camp candidates: No one's position on the squad is secure.
11/01/2008
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Episode 6
The squad gets a much-needed wake-up call from guest choreographer Kitty Carter, who takes them through a grueling dance rehearsal and leaves a few emotional wrecks in her wake.
11/08/2008
21:21
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Episode 7
Some dreams come true as the remaining training camp candidates model the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms during a photo shoot.
11/15/2008
40:51
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Episode 8
With more cuts looming and only two rehearsals left, Judy and Megan Fox dish out critiques as the candidates run through their final dance routines.
11/22/2008
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 3