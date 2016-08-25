YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
40:11
S11 • E1
The Dream Begins
Hundreds of new and returning cheer candidates audition for the best cheerleading team in the world, and a special cast of judges increase the pressure of moving on to Finals.
08/25/2016
40:31
S11 • E2
Comeback Girls
Veterans fight for their jobs as new dancers strive to make training camp but standing in their way are panel Interviews, solos, an exhausting dance combination and tough judges.
09/01/2016
40:03
S11 • E3
These Are the Big Dogs
The candidates' eyes are opened at training as they struggle to learn the dances and face the reality of being on the team, and Melissa meets the rookies and vets for the first time.
09/08/2016
39:57
S11 • E4
Time to Push
The candidates undergo a makeover, and Melissa pushes the hopefuls' dance skills to the limit and works to bring out their showmanship as the first cut looms.
09/15/2016
39:51
S11 • E5
Big Surprises
A new choreographer shakes things up, the candidates are fitted for uniforms and walk the Belk fashion runway, and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves surprises the dancers at rehearsal.
09/22/2016
39:58
S11 • E6
Dance Intervention
Melissa makes a house call to help Yuko, Kitty Carter provides clarity, Cameo Day give Kelli and Judy a fresh perspective, and the dancers let it all hang out at Show Group auditions.
09/29/2016
40:04
S11 • E7
Rehearsals with the Stars
As training comes to an end, Kellie Pickler comes to a rehearsal to share her experience and motivate the candidates, and Candice Romo helps with a big night of cuts.
10/06/2016
37:56
S11 • E8
The Finish Line
It's bittersweet as some favorites go home with squad announcement, the team has their first appearance at the Star Ribbon cutting, and dreams come true for the cheerleaders on Game Day.
10/13/2016
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 11