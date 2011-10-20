YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
39:53
S6 • E1
Auditions Begin
Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is once again the venue for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders auditions.
10/20/2011
39:53
S6 • E2
On the Field
Tensions run high for the 69 new hopefuls as 18 returning DCC veterans join the competition by way of coveted invitations to training camp.
10/27/2011
39:52
S6 • E3
Training Camp
The stress the newly selected training camp candidates are under is evident as they struggle to rearrange their schedules and secure new living arrangements in Dallas.
11/04/2011
39:52
S6 • E4
The Famous Uniform
Two weeks into training camp, the dancers are tasked with mastering the world famous DCC kick line and jump split as Kelli and Judy prepare to make their first cuts.
11/11/2011
39:51
S6 • E5
Makeovers
On makeover day, the rookie candidates are given a new look with hair and makeup to transform them in the DCC mold.
11/18/2011
39:50
S6 • E6
Cameo Photos
Rehearsal starts with a big bang when DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter makes a surprise visit to Valley Ranch.
11/25/2011
39:40
S6 • E7
Field Rehearsal
It's a tense time for all as the candidates prepare for the first and only field rehearsal on the Cowboys' stadium.
12/02/2011
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 6