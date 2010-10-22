YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ for Free
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The competition is fierce as cheerleaders from around the country audition for the chance to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' elite squad.
Watch Episodes
Season 5
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
20:50
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E2
Episode 2
The rookie candidates go up against returning veterans in a series of dance combinations, panel interviews and solo performances before the final training camp invitees are announced.
10/22/2010
20:50
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3
Episode 3
A few rookies struggle as training camp gets underway, and the candidates get the opportunity to meet their idols and mentors.
10/29/2010
20:51
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4
Episode 4
The pressure is on in the second week of training camp, the candidates try on their uniforms for the first time, and Kelli and Judy prepare to make the first cuts.
11/05/2010
20:50
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
Episode 5
It's DCC makeover day for the rookies, three candidates get called into Kelli's office for face-to-face meetings, and more training camp cuts are looming.
11/12/2010
20:50
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6
Episode 6
During a photo shoot for rookies and veterans, no one is safe from being scrutinized, and eight dancers get called into the office.
11/19/2010
20:51
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
Episode 7
Fear, nerves, and heartbreak set in after field rehearsals when Kelli announces which candidates she wants to see in her office.
11/26/2010
38:12
Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8
Episode 8
With the 2010-2011 squad finally set, the DCC take to the turf of Cowboys Stadium for their first field performance in front of 85,000 ecstatic fans.
12/10/2010
About Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 5