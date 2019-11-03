CMT Digital Originals
- 03:06InterviewTrisha Yearwood Describes the Joy of Covering Sinatra for "Let's Be Frank"Trisha Yearwood chats about the challenge and thrill of covering iconic Frank Sinatra songs such as "Witchcraft" and "The Lady Is a Tramp" for her album "Let's Be Frank."03/11/2019
- 01:57InterviewTrisha Yearwood on "Let's Be Frank" and Working with Don WasTrisha Yearwood describes how she decided which Frank Sinatra songs to include on her album "Let's Be Frank" and reflects on her collaboration with producer Don Was.03/11/2019
- 02:59InterviewBrooks & Dunn Describe Life Away from TouringRonnie Dunn and Kix Brooks tell Samantha Stephens what their lives were like following Brooks & Dunn's farewell tour in 2009.03/22/2019
- 02:20InterviewLANCO and Ashley McBryde Surprise Brooks & DunnKix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn describe rerecording their hits alongside LANCO, Ashley McBryde and other country stars for their Brooks & Dunn album "Reboot."03/22/2019
- 02:51InterviewBrooks & Dunn Share the Story Behind "Reboot"Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks chat with Samantha Stephens about performing their hits with Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett and more on the upcoming Brooks & Dunn album "Reboot."03/22/2019
- 01:00ExclusiveLive in the Vineyard Goes CountryNapa Valley gets a taste of country music as artists like Morgan Evans, Little Big Town and Brothers Osborne headline the Live in the Vineyard music, food and wine festival.05/29/2019
- 01:46ExclusiveCountry Artists List Their Backyard BBQ Must-HavesLindsay Ell, Scotty McCreery, Riley Green, Chris Janson, Jon Langston, Travis Denning, Jimmie Allen and more list the essentials for a successful cookout.07/02/2019
- 00:51ExclusiveCountry Stars Share Their Fourth of July Family MemoriesThomas Rhett recalls watching fireworks as a kid, Chris Janson reveals why the Fourth of July is particularly special to him, and Jessie James Decker talks holiday tradition.07/04/2019
- 01:38ExclusiveCountry Singers Salute the TroopsLOCASH, Jessie James Decker and Brett Eldredge talk about their military connections and praise the troops for their service.07/04/2019
- 03:55ExclusiveKelsea Ballerini Breaks Down Her Music Video "Homecoming Queen?"Kelsea Ballerini reflects on her music video "Homecoming Queen?" as she discusses sharing the good and bad in life, the message behind the video and the emotional ending.09/05/2019
- 02:19InterviewCraig Morgan Talks "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost"Craig Morgan reflects on his emotional music video for "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," Blake Shelton's support and fan reactions to the song.10/09/2019
- 03:30InterviewHit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"Tanya Tucker recalls how Brandi Carlile helped her complete her 2019 hit "Bring My Flowers Now" and explains how she found the right horse for the song's music video.01/23/2020