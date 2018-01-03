Music City
A group of young adults enter the next chapter of their lives while chasing dreams of success, fame and romance in Nashville.
- 22:01
S1 • E1
For All the DreamersRachyl puts her dreams of becoming a lawyer on hold to support her husband Kerry, who is chasing his goal of being a country musician in Nashville.03/01/2018
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Confidence Is EverythingRachyl stays busy while Kerry's on the road, Alisa and Bryant discuss writing songs together, and Jackson tries to get closer to Jessica, but a revelation may stand in their way.03/01/2018
- 20:58Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
I'm Staying HereKerry considers taking a gig on his wedding anniversary, Rachyl narrows down her choices for law school, and Jackson brings his cousin Alexandra to Jessica and Alisa's birthday party.03/08/2018
- 20:07Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
And the New Miss Tennessee Is...Rachyl is conflicted when she receives a text from her ex, Alexandra competes in the Miss Tennessee USA pageant, and Jessica sees a different side of Jackson.03/15/2018
- 21:28Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Text From An ExAlisa and Bryant team up on a song, Jessica and Jackson are at a crossroads, and Rachyl tells Kerry about her text exchange with an ex.03/22/2018
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Look Before You LeapJackson might be biting off more than he can chew when he decides to perform live, and Kerry progresses his music career when he connects with another singer.03/29/2018
- 24:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
I Like You BetterKerry's late night out with Brooke leads to problems at home, and Savana grows jealous as Jessica helps Jackson prepare for a performance.04/05/2018
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Let's Go HomeRachyl and Kerry make a big decision about their future, and Jackson comes to a realization about Jessica (and his music) after Savana's ultimatum.04/11/2018