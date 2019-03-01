Music City
A group of young adults enter the next chapter of their lives while chasing dreams of success, fame and romance in Nashville.
S2 • E1
New Chances, New ChoicesKerry wants to hire a publicist, Alexandra prepares for the Miss USA pageant, Jessica looks forward to her wedding, and Rachyl reconnects with an old friend.01/03/2019
S2 • E2
Playing with FireAlexandra forces Jackson to make a big decision, Alisa believes Bryant has a secret, and Rachyl gets closer to Jeremiah, which causes tension between her and Jessica.01/03/2019
S2 • E3
Pity PartyAlexandra gets revenge on Jackson for flaking, Kerry returns home to find Rachyl has been spending time with another guy, and Alisa confronts Bryant's photographer.01/10/2019
S2 • E4
Marriage, Morals and a MakeoverJackson buys a ring for Baylee despite his friends' concerns , Rachyl bonds with Alexandra after her fight with Jessica, and Bryant criticizes Alisa for lacking motivation.01/10/2019
S2 • E5
Don't Go Chasing WaterfallsJackson recovers from a serious car accident, Jessica considers not inviting Rachyl to her wedding, and Kerry continues to worry about Rachyl's relationship with Jeremiah.01/17/2019
S2 • E6
When Life Hands You LemonsKerry's publicist pressures him into doing a sexy photoshoot with a female model, Alisa takes a songwriting session with Luke Pell, and Jessica clears the air with Rachyl.01/17/2019
S2 • E7
Team StripperJessica's bachelorette party takes an unexpected turn, Alexandra makes things awkward for Jackson and Baylee, and Bryant controls the fate of Alisa's song.01/24/2019
S2 • E8
Between A Little Rock and A Hard PlaceAs everyone travels to Arkansas for Jessica and Dre's wedding, Alexandra spills a secret, Alisa gets a surprise, Jackson becomes emotional, and Kerry learns the truth.01/24/2019
S2 • E9
‘Til Death Do Us Part?Jessica and Dre's wedding day arrives, Rachyl faces repercussions after Kerry learns the truth, and Baylee sees a different side of Jackson.01/31/2019
S2 • E10
The AftermathRachyl and Kerry reach a decision about their marriage, Bryant makes a confession, Jessica and Dre enjoy married life, and Jackson and Baylee discuss their future together.01/31/2019