NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed
NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed chronicles the true story behind stock car racing's early beginnings to its current prominence.
1:20:29
S1 • E1
NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed - Part 1
Stock car racing visionary Bill France unites drivers and mechanics to create NASCAR, but he must free the sport of its bootlegging past for any chance at a prosperous future.
05/09/2016
1:20:28
S1 • E2
NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed - Part 2
Bill France puts it all on the line to build the Daytona Speedway, a track unlike any the racing world has seen before, ushering in a new generation for NASCAR.
05/16/2016
1:19:59
S1 • E3
NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed - Part 3
NASCAR's popularity soars after a live TV broadcast of the Daytona 500, as Bill France and his son sow the seeds of a modern-day sports empire that gives birth to new stars.
05/23/2016
About NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed