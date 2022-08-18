Nashville Squares

Celebrity contestants and squares answer country music and pop culture questions with the goal of winning money and other prizes for lucky fans.

Cast

Bob Saget

Host

Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of likely the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced, "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Videos". He's also been an out-of-his-mind standup comedian for over thirty years. From his 2014 Grammy-nominated stand-up special, "That's What I'm Talkin' About," to his scene-stealing cameos in "Entourage" and "The Aristocrats," it's always effective when Saget embraces his dark side. In January 2016, Bob completed a nine-week run on Broadway as Pastor Greg in the Tony-nominated play "Hand to God," and his first book, "Dirty Daddy," was a New York Times Best Seller -- Vanity Fair called it "hilarious and at times heartbreaking." Bob can be seen in the hit Netflix series "Fuller House," and he directed and stars in the independent film "Benjamin" available on Redbox. Bob hosts, writes and executive produces the new ABC series "Videos After Dark," which features home videos with an edgier twist. The show premiered an hour-long first look on March 12, 2019, while the full season is slated to premiere in early 2020. His latest hour stand-up special, "Zero to Sixty," is streaming on Amazon Prime and is available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes and many other platforms. Bob continues touring his stand-up across North America.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Cast Member

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are the official house dancers of Nashville Squares. Widely regarded as one of the best cheering squads in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders maintain high energy during game play and keep the party going throughout the show.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders include:

Danielle DCC

KaShara DCC

Kelli DCC

Khalyn DCC

Lacey DCC

Nicole DCC

Stephanie DCC

XO Band

Cast Member

The XO Band is the official house band of Nashville Squares. The XO Band provides musical entertainment throughout the show and game play.

The XO Band includes:

David Delhomme

Megan Mullins

Michael John Baker

Rich Hinman

Travis Carlton

About Nashville Squares

Hosted by Bob Saget, Nashville Squares puts a country twist on the classic Hollywood game, as celebrity contestants answer pop culture questions to win money and other prizes for lucky fans.

