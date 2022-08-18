Nashville Squares

Bob Saget Host

Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of likely the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced, "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Videos". He's also been an out-of-his-mind standup comedian for over thirty years. From his 2014 Grammy-nominated stand-up special, "That's What I'm Talkin' About," to his scene-stealing cameos in "Entourage" and "The Aristocrats," it's always effective when Saget embraces his dark side. In January 2016, Bob completed a nine-week run on Broadway as Pastor Greg in the Tony-nominated play "Hand to God," and his first book, "Dirty Daddy," was a New York Times Best Seller -- Vanity Fair called it "hilarious and at times heartbreaking." Bob can be seen in the hit Netflix series "Fuller House," and he directed and stars in the independent film "Benjamin" available on Redbox. Bob hosts, writes and executive produces the new ABC series "Videos After Dark," which features home videos with an edgier twist. The show premiered an hour-long first look on March 12, 2019, while the full season is slated to premiere in early 2020. His latest hour stand-up special, "Zero to Sixty," is streaming on Amazon Prime and is available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes and many other platforms. Bob continues touring his stand-up across North America.