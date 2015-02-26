Party Down South
Learn to party in the way only the South can in a summertime adventure where country-born housemates come together to make the most of the season with beer, brawls and besties.
S3 • E1
Back in the SaddleThe Louisianimals take their no-holds-barred, hard-partying lifestyle to Mississippi, where they're joined by a new roommate after no one can get in touch with Lil Bit.02/26/2015
S3 • E2
Battle of the BunsHott Dogg is getting all the attention (and the other girls are jealous), and Daddy tries asking out every girl in the house.03/05/2015
S3 • E3
29 Going on ThirstyThe gang gets drunk and trashes a restaurant to celebrate Lyle's birthday, the Louisianimals start their new jobs, and Hott Dogg proves that she can party.03/12/2015
S3 • E4
Spilling, Spelling and SpaghettiHott Dogg tries to fix her problems with the girls by making dinner, and Daddy can't hear Lil Bit's name without getting emotional, which sets Tiffany off.03/19/2015
S3 • E5
Gettin' On and Goin' OffDaddy has many apologies to make after a drunken outburst, Hott Dogg joins Tiffany and Lauren for a girls' day, and Murray pulls a prank while everyone is out of the house.03/26/2015
S3 • E6
Between a Hott Dogg and a Hard PlaceWalt hopes to get lucky with one of Lauren's friends, Hott Dogg worries that Daddy will never get over Lil Bit, and Mattie is insulted after Murray pays her bar tab.04/02/2015
S3 • E7
Some Type O'WayEveryone meets Mattie's angry alter ego Martha, and the boys try to take Daddy out for a guys' night to get his mind off Hott Dogg, which completely backfires.04/09/2015
S3 • E8
Mixed Drinks and Mixed SignalsDaddy and Hott Dogg can't seem to get back to normal after she sees that he's not ready for anything serious, and the gang heads down to Louisiana to see their parents.04/16/2015
S3 • E9
The Big UneasyThe Louisianimals travel to New Orleans where Mattie ends her dry spell, but the same can't be said for Daddy and Hott Dogg.04/23/2015
S3 • E10
Down This Road BeforeDaddy and Hott Dogg try to sort out their relationship on their own, but Tiffany keeps butting in because she's worried that it's just another Lil Bit situation.04/30/2015
Cast
Josh MurrayCast Member
Josh Murray
Josh, who goes by "Murray," is a lovable rural teddy bear (if teddy bears had tattoos and loved to party) from Louise, MS. He has a big personality and an even bigger appetite. He loves the outdoors and loves not wearing shoes even more. Murray claims he's never one to start a fight, but because he's 300 pounds and usually the biggest guy at any party, he somehow always ends up in the middle of them.
Lauren WhiteCast Member
Lauren White
Lauren White is from Pineville, LA, and is hell on heels. She has no problem partying hard and getting her extensions dirty. She loves to go mudding and has a weakness for country guys. When it comes to taking her clothes off, Lauren will be the first to strip down to her birthday suit, as long as it's in the name of a good time. She's a firm believer in living life with no regrets and always speaking her mind.
LyleCast Member
Lyle
Lyle is a mama's boy who grew up in the backwoods swamps of Lafayette, LA. He considers himself a down-home gentleman with a Cajun swagger and a Southern smile ladies can't resist. Lyle loves the sound of his duck calls, and his daughter means the world to him. Making people smile comes easily to him, and he's all about having a good time.
MattieCast Member
Mattie
Mattie is a former beauty queen from Gheens, LA. Standing tall at six foot, three inches (with heels on), she is never shy about speaking her mind. She loves being the center of attention, and partying is one of her favorite pastimes. When Mattie is partying hard, her hotheaded alter ego "Martha" tends to make an appearance, much to the dismay of her roommates.
Ryan "Daddy" RichardsCast Member
Ryan "Daddy" Richards
Ryan, a.k.a. "Daddy," is a Southern ladies' man from Orange Beach, AL. He has an appetite for courting danger and never leaves home without his best friend, the beer funnel. He loves to spearfish, arm-wrestle strangers in bars and drink just about anything. There are three things Daddy is scared of: rattlesnakes, redheads and STDs. He has never met a woman whom could keep up with his partying lifestyle, and he believes he might be cursed to be a single man for the rest of his life as a result.
Tiffany HeinenCast Member
Tiffany Heinen
Tiffany is a farmer's daughter with a pet pig named Rooster. She grew up on a 180-acre farm in Eunice, LA, surrounded by rice fields and alligators. Loud and opinionated, Tiffany never keeps anyone guessing about what is on her mind. She cooks, cleans and parties, and as everyone in the household can attest, she certainly knows how to talk. Tiffany has standards when it comes to the guys she dates: If they don't drive a truck, they might as well not ask for her number.
WaltCast Member
Walt
Walt is a wild Southerner from La Porte, Texas. He has an appetite for danger and is incapable of saying no to a dare. He excels at off-roading in his big truck, working with his hands and dancing up a storm with ladies from the local bar. He tends to be the voice of reason in this crazy household and loses patience with his roommates at times. Walt, along with Murray, have become known as the "Terror Twins" because they like to play pranks on their roommates.