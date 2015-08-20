Party Down South
Learn to party in the way only the South can in a summertime adventure where country-born housemates come together to make the most of the season with beer, brawls and besties.
S4 • E1
I'll Show You Crazy!The roommates gear up to cut loose in the Sunshine State, but things quickly go south when tensions explode between Hannah and Tiffany.08/20/2015
S4 • E2
Blood, Sweat and BeersTiffany and Hannah make amends after their altercation, Lyle struggles with a broken heart, and Murray takes a trip to the hospital.08/27/2015
S4 • E3
Miss Martha's Wild RideMattie's anger sends the roommates on a white-knuckle taxi ride, Lauren reevaluates her relationship with Destin, and Murray and Walt launch an all-out prank war.09/03/2015
S4 • E4
It's Not a Dream, It's a VisionThe roommates prepare for their first day of work, Daddy confronts Hannah for sabotaging his chances with women at the bar, and Lyle considers his future with Santana.09/10/2015
S4 • E5
Sagin' CajunsAfter Martha comes out to ruin everyone's night, Mattie calls a house meeting to apologize, which prompts the roommates to air their grievances with each other.09/17/2015
S4 • E6
Party Down, South BeachAfter Tiffany and Lauren's boyfriends come for a short visit, the roommates decide to take a road trip to Miami.09/24/2015
S4 • E7
Gone GirlThings go south in Miami when Murray gets heated in the club, the roommates spring into action when Mattie goes missing, and Lyle takes his relationship to the next level.10/01/2015
S4 • E8
The Bou to My DreauxWhen Santana arrives at the house, the roommates come together to help Lyle pull off an unforgettable marriage proposal.10/15/2015
S4 • E9
Happy Birthday, Martha!As Lyle and Santana celebrate their engagement, the roommates plan a birthday surprise for Mattie's birthday, and Tiffany hears a rumor about Hannah's boyfriend.10/22/2015
S4 • E10
We Got It Goatin'Hannah struggles to accept the truth about Cody, the guys plan a special outing for the women, and the gang reflects on their time together in St. Pete.10/29/2015
Cast
Josh MurrayCast Member
Josh, who goes by "Murray," is a lovable rural teddy bear (if teddy bears had tattoos and loved to party) from Louise, MS. He has a big personality and an even bigger appetite. He loves the outdoors and loves not wearing shoes even more. Murray claims he's never one to start a fight, but because he's 300 pounds and usually the biggest guy at any party, he somehow always ends up in the middle of them.
Lauren WhiteCast Member
Lauren White is from Pineville, LA, and is hell on heels. She has no problem partying hard and getting her extensions dirty. She loves to go mudding and has a weakness for country guys. When it comes to taking her clothes off, Lauren will be the first to strip down to her birthday suit, as long as it's in the name of a good time. She's a firm believer in living life with no regrets and always speaking her mind.
LyleCast Member
Lyle is a mama's boy who grew up in the backwoods swamps of Lafayette, LA. He considers himself a down-home gentleman with a Cajun swagger and a Southern smile ladies can't resist. Lyle loves the sound of his duck calls, and his daughter means the world to him. Making people smile comes easily to him, and he's all about having a good time.
MattieCast Member
Mattie is a former beauty queen from Gheens, LA. Standing tall at six foot, three inches (with heels on), she is never shy about speaking her mind. She loves being the center of attention, and partying is one of her favorite pastimes. When Mattie is partying hard, her hotheaded alter ego "Martha" tends to make an appearance, much to the dismay of her roommates.
Ryan "Daddy" RichardsCast Member
Ryan, a.k.a. "Daddy," is a Southern ladies' man from Orange Beach, AL. He has an appetite for courting danger and never leaves home without his best friend, the beer funnel. He loves to spearfish, arm-wrestle strangers in bars and drink just about anything. There are three things Daddy is scared of: rattlesnakes, redheads and STDs. He has never met a woman whom could keep up with his partying lifestyle, and he believes he might be cursed to be a single man for the rest of his life as a result.
Tiffany HeinenCast Member
Tiffany is a farmer's daughter with a pet pig named Rooster. She grew up on a 180-acre farm in Eunice, LA, surrounded by rice fields and alligators. Loud and opinionated, Tiffany never keeps anyone guessing about what is on her mind. She cooks, cleans and parties, and as everyone in the household can attest, she certainly knows how to talk. Tiffany has standards when it comes to the guys she dates: If they don't drive a truck, they might as well not ask for her number.
WaltCast Member
Walt is a wild Southerner from La Porte, Texas. He has an appetite for danger and is incapable of saying no to a dare. He excels at off-roading in his big truck, working with his hands and dancing up a storm with ladies from the local bar. He tends to be the voice of reason in this crazy household and loses patience with his roommates at times. Walt, along with Murray, have become known as the "Terror Twins" because they like to play pranks on their roommates.