Party Down South
Learn to party in the way only the South can in a summertime adventure where country-born housemates come together to make the most of the season with beer, brawls and besties.
S5 • E1
Taxicab ConfessionsThe gang brings their partying ways to Savannah, GA, where a funnel-befuddled Daddy gets pranked, Martha is evoked, and Tiffany debates giving Lyle the dirt on Santana.01/28/2016
S5 • E2
Lyle’s Achy-Breaky HeartLyle defends Santana to Lauren and Tiffany, Walt woos with a song, Daddy can't keep his blondes straight, and the group is shocked by the sudden departure of one of their own.02/04/2016
S5 • E3
She Devil Went Down to GeorgiaWhile the house is divided on Santana's fidelity, they all agree to allow her to visit, which leads to an epic, alcohol-fueled showdown when more information comes to light.02/11/2016
S5 • E4
Southern DiscomfortDaddy sustains a bar-related injury, Mattie decides it's about time she found a man, and Murray, Walt and Daddy get to pranking after the women and Boudreaux go to dinner.02/18/2016
S5 • E5
Cowboys and NinjasDaddy has some advice for Mattie's beau, Hannah's boyfriend arrives at the house with a special guest, and Lyle makes a drastic decision about his relationship with Santana.02/25/2016
S5 • E6
True LiesA Savannah ghost tour lays the foundation for a new prank, a revealing text from Santana helps Lyle make up his mind, and Mattie drops a bombshell on the household.03/03/2016
S5 • E7
Wild Lyle DownThe crew heads to South Carolina to see a NASCAR race close up, thanks to Daddy's connections, but once back home, troubling news concerning Santana puts Lyle into a tailspin.03/10/2016
S5 • E8
Watermelon, Meet LarthaWhen Lauren "gets it going" one night, the house is introduced to Lartha, while Mattie has words with Santana, and Murray's friend Chi Chi helps Tiffany forget about Bubba.03/17/2016
S5 • E9
Single on a SegwayThe men battle the women in a high-stakes Segway relay race, Murray gets lucky, and when Lyle's promise ring comes off, Mattie wonders if the time is right to make a move.03/24/2016
S5 • E10
Foul-Weather FriendThe men look for payback as they challenge the women to a paintball battle, Bubba surprises Tiffany with a visit, and Lyle and Mattie take turns partying out of control.03/31/2016
Cast
Josh MurrayCast Member
Josh Murray
Josh, who goes by "Murray," is a lovable rural teddy bear (if teddy bears had tattoos and loved to party) from Louise, MS. He has a big personality and an even bigger appetite. He loves the outdoors and loves not wearing shoes even more. Murray claims he's never one to start a fight, but because he's 300 pounds and usually the biggest guy at any party, he somehow always ends up in the middle of them.
Lauren WhiteCast Member
Lauren White
Lauren White is from Pineville, LA, and is hell on heels. She has no problem partying hard and getting her extensions dirty. She loves to go mudding and has a weakness for country guys. When it comes to taking her clothes off, Lauren will be the first to strip down to her birthday suit, as long as it's in the name of a good time. She's a firm believer in living life with no regrets and always speaking her mind.
LyleCast Member
Lyle
Lyle is a mama's boy who grew up in the backwoods swamps of Lafayette, LA. He considers himself a down-home gentleman with a Cajun swagger and a Southern smile ladies can't resist. Lyle loves the sound of his duck calls, and his daughter means the world to him. Making people smile comes easily to him, and he's all about having a good time.
MattieCast Member
Mattie
Mattie is a former beauty queen from Gheens, LA. Standing tall at six foot, three inches (with heels on), she is never shy about speaking her mind. She loves being the center of attention, and partying is one of her favorite pastimes. When Mattie is partying hard, her hotheaded alter ego "Martha" tends to make an appearance, much to the dismay of her roommates.
Ryan "Daddy" RichardsCast Member
Ryan "Daddy" Richards
Ryan, a.k.a. "Daddy," is a Southern ladies' man from Orange Beach, AL. He has an appetite for courting danger and never leaves home without his best friend, the beer funnel. He loves to spearfish, arm-wrestle strangers in bars and drink just about anything. There are three things Daddy is scared of: rattlesnakes, redheads and STDs. He has never met a woman whom could keep up with his partying lifestyle, and he believes he might be cursed to be a single man for the rest of his life as a result.
Tiffany HeinenCast Member
Tiffany Heinen
Tiffany is a farmer's daughter with a pet pig named Rooster. She grew up on a 180-acre farm in Eunice, LA, surrounded by rice fields and alligators. Loud and opinionated, Tiffany never keeps anyone guessing about what is on her mind. She cooks, cleans and parties, and as everyone in the household can attest, she certainly knows how to talk. Tiffany has standards when it comes to the guys she dates: If they don't drive a truck, they might as well not ask for her number.
WaltCast Member
Walt
Walt is a wild Southerner from La Porte, Texas. He has an appetite for danger and is incapable of saying no to a dare. He excels at off-roading in his big truck, working with his hands and dancing up a storm with ladies from the local bar. He tends to be the voice of reason in this crazy household and loses patience with his roommates at times. Walt, along with Murray, have become known as the "Terror Twins" because they like to play pranks on their roommates.