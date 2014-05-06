Party Down South
Learn to party in the way only the South can in a summertime adventure where country-born housemates come together to make the most of the season with beer, brawls and besties.
S2 • E1
Hot Mess ExpressThe cast is back under one roof to funnel beers, engage in endless country shenanigans and take over one of the top party destinations in Athens, Georgia.06/05/2014
S2 • E2
We Gonna Fight or We Gonna Kiss?The guys tease Daddy, Taylor reveals mind-altering information, and Lyle insults Tiffany, so she uses his face as a punching bag.06/12/2014
S2 • E3
Lil Bit of a ProblemLyle shows off his pole-dancing skills, the gang starts their first day of work, Daddy gives Lil Bit a piece of his mind, and Lil Bit threatens to leave the house.06/19/2014
S2 • E4
Stop StalkingDaddy and Lil Bit deal with the aftermath of their secret, Lyle and Lauren kiss and make up, Tiffany doesn't think Lil Bit's story adds up, and Walt gets lucky.06/26/2014
S2 • E5
Get Over MeThe gang thinks Lil Bit is running away from her problems, Daddy and Lil Bit try to move forward after their epic fight, and Daddy's friends come over for a wild visit.07/03/2014
S2 • E6
Love is Blind. And Drunk.Tiffany is fed up with her relationship and finds solace in the arms of someone else, and Mattie urges Daddy to rein in his anger.07/10/2014
S2 • E7
I Banged Your GirlLil Bit's boyfriend Grant comes for a visit (and Daddy thinks Grant is a snooze), Murray and Walt plan a scavenger hunt, Tiffany's relationship woes end, and Martha returns.07/17/2014
S2 • E8
Hurricane MarthaMattie gives the housemates a major scare, Lyle and Daddy go hunting for marlins, Daddy brings home a girl to spark a reaction from Lil Bit, and Tiffany lives it up.07/24/2014
S2 • E9
I'm a Baboso, Baby!The gang brings some southern flair to Cabo, Lyle makes a fool of himself, a booty-shaking contest sours Mattie's mood, and Lil Bit questions Mattie's behavior.07/31/2014
S2 • E10
Livin' La Vida MarthaMurray is over Mattie's antics, Daddy wins a drinking competition, Lil Bit celebrates her birthday and receives a spiritual gift, and Tiffany plans a birthday excursion.08/07/2014
Cast
Josh Murray
Josh Murray
Josh, who goes by "Murray," is a lovable rural teddy bear (if teddy bears had tattoos and loved to party) from Louise, MS. He has a big personality and an even bigger appetite. He loves the outdoors and loves not wearing shoes even more. Murray claims he's never one to start a fight, but because he's 300 pounds and usually the biggest guy at any party, he somehow always ends up in the middle of them.
Lauren White
Lauren White
Lauren White is from Pineville, LA, and is hell on heels. She has no problem partying hard and getting her extensions dirty. She loves to go mudding and has a weakness for country guys. When it comes to taking her clothes off, Lauren will be the first to strip down to her birthday suit, as long as it's in the name of a good time. She's a firm believer in living life with no regrets and always speaking her mind.
Lyle
Lyle
Lyle is a mama's boy who grew up in the backwoods swamps of Lafayette, LA. He considers himself a down-home gentleman with a Cajun swagger and a Southern smile ladies can't resist. Lyle loves the sound of his duck calls, and his daughter means the world to him. Making people smile comes easily to him, and he's all about having a good time.
Mattie
Mattie
Mattie is a former beauty queen from Gheens, LA. Standing tall at six foot, three inches (with heels on), she is never shy about speaking her mind. She loves being the center of attention, and partying is one of her favorite pastimes. When Mattie is partying hard, her hotheaded alter ego "Martha" tends to make an appearance, much to the dismay of her roommates.
Ryan "Daddy" Richards
Ryan "Daddy" Richards
Ryan, a.k.a. "Daddy," is a Southern ladies' man from Orange Beach, AL. He has an appetite for courting danger and never leaves home without his best friend, the beer funnel. He loves to spearfish, arm-wrestle strangers in bars and drink just about anything. There are three things Daddy is scared of: rattlesnakes, redheads and STDs. He has never met a woman whom could keep up with his partying lifestyle, and he believes he might be cursed to be a single man for the rest of his life as a result.
Tiffany Heinen
Tiffany Heinen
Tiffany is a farmer's daughter with a pet pig named Rooster. She grew up on a 180-acre farm in Eunice, LA, surrounded by rice fields and alligators. Loud and opinionated, Tiffany never keeps anyone guessing about what is on her mind. She cooks, cleans and parties, and as everyone in the household can attest, she certainly knows how to talk. Tiffany has standards when it comes to the guys she dates: If they don't drive a truck, they might as well not ask for her number.
Walt
Walt
Walt is a wild Southerner from La Porte, Texas. He has an appetite for danger and is incapable of saying no to a dare. He excels at off-roading in his big truck, working with his hands and dancing up a storm with ladies from the local bar. He tends to be the voice of reason in this crazy household and loses patience with his roommates at times. Walt, along with Murray, have become known as the "Terror Twins" because they like to play pranks on their roommates.