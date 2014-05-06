Party Down South

Walt Cast Member

Walt is a wild Southerner from La Porte, Texas. He has an appetite for danger and is incapable of saying no to a dare. He excels at off-roading in his big truck, working with his hands and dancing up a storm with ladies from the local bar. He tends to be the voice of reason in this crazy household and loses patience with his roommates at times. Walt, along with Murray, have become known as the "Terror Twins" because they like to play pranks on their roommates.