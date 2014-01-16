Party Down South
Party Down South
Learn to party in the way only the South can in a summertime adventure where country-born housemates come together to make the most of the season with beer, brawls and besties.
- 40:03
S1 • E1
Go Hard or Go HomeEight spirited southerners get together at a house in South Carolina to party, drink and engage in all sorts of country fun, but tempers quickly flare on the first night.01/16/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E2
What's Your Name Again?Daddy's drinking is a cause for concern, the gang sobers up after a chaotic first night at the party house, and Murray accuses Daddy of breaking guy code.01/23/2014
- 40:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Love Triangles and TribulationsLauren, Lyle and Mattie find themselves in a love triangle, and the gang starts their first day of work at a marina, then engage in some country activities.01/30/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E4
It's My BirrrdayLyle and Mattie get into a brawl near the marina and are reprimanded by their boss, the crew unite for a peculiar meeting, and Lyle gets a surprise birthday party on a boat.02/06/2014
- 39:59
S1 • E5
That Wasn't WhiskeyWalt clues Daddy in on an unpleasant drinking incident, the gang shares intimate stories about their personal lives, and Lyle's attempt to find common ground with Lauren flops.02/13/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E6
Mattie Martha MeltdownMattie unleashes her alter ego Martha and pandemonium ensues, Tiffany has an emotional breakdown, the gang lets loose with friends, and Lyle encroaches on Lauren's space.02/20/2014
- 40:00
S1 • E7
Heartburn or Heartbreak?Lyle is plagued with severe heartburn, Lil Bit gets drunk and has a gross bonding experience with Daddy, and Mattie brings home a new guy and delights in making Lyle jealous.02/27/2014
- 41:40
S1 • E8
Cuddling Days Are OverTiffany warns Lyle that Mattie won't reciprocate his feelings, Walt helps Mattie see Lyle in a new light, and Tiffany yearns for ways to quell her sexual frustration.03/06/2014
- 40:30
S1 • E9
Rednecks in HeatMattie goes on a date with Jason, Tiffany's hormones boil out of control (and Walt finds himself on the receiving end of it), and Mattie's alter ego Martha makes a reappearance.03/13/2014
- 40:29
S1 • E10
Payback's a FishThe ladies stage an intervention to discuss Mattie's belligerent behavior when she drinks, Walt pranks the girls and they retaliate, and the gang says goodbye.03/20/2014
Cast
Josh MurrayCast Member
Josh Murray
Josh, who goes by "Murray," is a lovable rural teddy bear (if teddy bears had tattoos and loved to party) from Louise, MS. He has a big personality and an even bigger appetite. He loves the outdoors and loves not wearing shoes even more. Murray claims he's never one to start a fight, but because he's 300 pounds and usually the biggest guy at any party, he somehow always ends up in the middle of them.
Lauren WhiteCast Member
Lauren White
Lauren White is from Pineville, LA, and is hell on heels. She has no problem partying hard and getting her extensions dirty. She loves to go mudding and has a weakness for country guys. When it comes to taking her clothes off, Lauren will be the first to strip down to her birthday suit, as long as it's in the name of a good time. She's a firm believer in living life with no regrets and always speaking her mind.
LyleCast Member
Lyle
Lyle is a mama's boy who grew up in the backwoods swamps of Lafayette, LA. He considers himself a down-home gentleman with a Cajun swagger and a Southern smile ladies can't resist. Lyle loves the sound of his duck calls, and his daughter means the world to him. Making people smile comes easily to him, and he's all about having a good time.
MattieCast Member
Mattie
Mattie is a former beauty queen from Gheens, LA. Standing tall at six foot, three inches (with heels on), she is never shy about speaking her mind. She loves being the center of attention, and partying is one of her favorite pastimes. When Mattie is partying hard, her hotheaded alter ego "Martha" tends to make an appearance, much to the dismay of her roommates.
Ryan "Daddy" RichardsCast Member
Ryan "Daddy" Richards
Ryan, a.k.a. "Daddy," is a Southern ladies' man from Orange Beach, AL. He has an appetite for courting danger and never leaves home without his best friend, the beer funnel. He loves to spearfish, arm-wrestle strangers in bars and drink just about anything. There are three things Daddy is scared of: rattlesnakes, redheads and STDs. He has never met a woman whom could keep up with his partying lifestyle, and he believes he might be cursed to be a single man for the rest of his life as a result.
Tiffany HeinenCast Member
Tiffany Heinen
Tiffany is a farmer's daughter with a pet pig named Rooster. She grew up on a 180-acre farm in Eunice, LA, surrounded by rice fields and alligators. Loud and opinionated, Tiffany never keeps anyone guessing about what is on her mind. She cooks, cleans and parties, and as everyone in the household can attest, she certainly knows how to talk. Tiffany has standards when it comes to the guys she dates: If they don't drive a truck, they might as well not ask for her number.
WaltCast Member
Walt
Walt is a wild Southerner from La Porte, Texas. He has an appetite for danger and is incapable of saying no to a dare. He excels at off-roading in his big truck, working with his hands and dancing up a storm with ladies from the local bar. He tends to be the voice of reason in this crazy household and loses patience with his roommates at times. Walt, along with Murray, have become known as the "Terror Twins" because they like to play pranks on their roommates.