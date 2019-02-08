Racing Wives

Go inside the personal and professional lives of these women as they support their husbands, friends and one another, both on and off the raceway.
S1 • E1
Ladies, Start Your EnginesSamantha Busch hits the catwalk and Amber Balcaen raises eyebrows as the women attend a charity event.08/02/2019
S1 • E2
Winner, Winner, Wives' DinnerAmber puts her relationship with Samantha in jeopardy, and Mariel feels less than welcome at Ashley's dinner party.08/09/2019
S1 • E3
Poc-Oh-NoWhiney is torn between her friendships with the wives and Mariel, Amber struggles with her long-distance relationship, and Samantha and Kyle discuss baby number two.08/16/2019
S1 • E4
Best Frenemies ForeverWhitney and Mariel's feud escalates, while Samantha surprises a couple on behalf of her foundation.08/23/2019
S1 • E5
Pump The BrakesWhitney and Mariel reconcile their friendship, Mariel finds a wedding venue, Samantha worries about her reproductive health, and Amber pushes forward with her racing career.08/30/2019
S1 • E6
Nervous WreckThe ladies head to Daytona for one of the most dangerous races of the season, and Amber struggles to land a sponsor.09/06/2019
S1 • E7
Ride or BrideHostilities are renewed when Whitney and Mariel snub Ashley's invite to Kurt's birthday party, and Samantha helps Amber prepare for her big race at Hickory Motor Speedway.09/13/2019
S1 • E8
Race to the FinishKyle helps Amber improve her lap time on the track, signaling to Samantha that she's ready for the big leagues, and Whitney tries to apologize for missing Kurt's birthday.09/20/2019