Redneck Island
Steve Austin hosts this bunch of 12 rough and rowdy contestants on an uninhabited paradise, as they battle each other for $100,000 in cold hard cash.
- 39:38Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Food FightAfter a slippery challenge to win a coveted bounty of food, things get heated when the contestants fight over their winnings.11/12/2012
- 39:41Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Bigger, Badder and RedderA group of 14 rowdy men and women descend on Steve Austin's tropical island to compete for a chance to win $100,000.11/12/2012
- 39:39Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Stomaching a StormThe threat of a tropical storm leaves the contestants on edge, but a surprise visit from Steve Austin lifts everyone's spirits.11/19/2012
- 39:40Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Letting It All Hang OutWith the Blue Collar Crawlers on a hot streak, Southern Thunder tries to find a way to get back in the game, and Steve Austin presents the contestants with a huge opportunity.12/03/2012
- 39:40Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
A Sexy ShockThe final 10 contestants endure painful shocks to their system during an obstacle challenge, and when one team member drops the ball, an all-out battle of the sexes begins.12/05/2012
- 39:38Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Missing the MarkThe remaining contestants set their sights on basic needs, and one team's surprise vote sends an unsuspecting contestant packing earlier than expected.12/10/2012
- 39:38Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Hauling AssSteve Austin reveals a shocking twist that drastically changes the game, love is in the air for two contestants, and a donkey race leaves everyone fending for themselves.12/17/2012
- 39:39Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Remember to Hold OnSteve Austin offers the contestants the opportunity to upgrade their camp, and a grueling test of strength sends a contestant packing.12/20/2012
- 39:39Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
Memory LaneThe remaining contestants get down and dirty for a chance to win food supplies, and one contestant's memory earns them a coveted spot in the finale.12/27/2012
- 39:40Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
$100,000 RicherThe remaining contestants go head-to-head in one last obstacle course for the chance to win $100,000.01/05/2013
Cast
BeckyCast Member
Becky
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Becky is a daredevil who's up for any challenge thrown her way. She grew up near the Louisiana bayou, is a skilled water skier and can catch a catfish like no one's business. She wants to play up her soft side during competition and make her competitors think she can't compete, then plans on winning every challenge.
Becky is a daredevil who's up for any challenge thrown her way. She grew up near the Louisiana bayou, is a skilled water skier and can catch a catfish like no one's business. She wants to play up her soft side during competition and make her competitors think she can't compete, then plans on winning every challenge.
BrittneyCast Member
Brittney
Teague, Texas
Brittney wears a huge smile on her face everywhere she goes. She has an infectious personality and she’s also an adoring mother to her two-year-old son. Brittney grew up line-dancing, four-wheeling, fishing and drinking sweet tea. Now she also loves CrossFit, Zumba and attending church.
Brittney wears a huge smile on her face everywhere she goes. She has an infectious personality and she’s also an adoring mother to her two-year-old son. Brittney grew up line-dancing, four-wheeling, fishing and drinking sweet tea. Now she also loves CrossFit, Zumba and attending church.
CalebCast Member
Caleb
Sweetwater, Tennessee
Caleb grew up on a farm in Illinois where he learned how to drive and work a tractor when he was five years old. Caleb spends most of his days fishing, hanging on the lake, off-roading in his lifted truck and drinking beer. Caleb picked up his first guitar when he was six years old and immediately fell in love. He loves singing country music and hopes to make it as a musician.
Caleb grew up on a farm in Illinois where he learned how to drive and work a tractor when he was five years old. Caleb spends most of his days fishing, hanging on the lake, off-roading in his lifted truck and drinking beer. Caleb picked up his first guitar when he was six years old and immediately fell in love. He loves singing country music and hopes to make it as a musician.
CodyCast Member
Cody
Elberta, Alabama Cody is a trouble-making, beer-chugging attention-seeker. When it comes to competition, Cody can get mean. He was kicked off his high school's baseball team for yelling at the coach. He's always been a showoff and loves attention of any kind. He has no shame and has been known to wear his sister's shorts while boating.
ConnarCast Member
Connar
Pocahontas, Arkansas
Connar is a former pageant girl who won the Miss Arkansas Jr. title. This Southerner has no problem getting dirty -- she grew up mud-riding, fishing, horseback-riding and duck-hunting. Guys love her, and she plans on using that to her advantage -- along with her athleticism.
Connar is a former pageant girl who won the Miss Arkansas Jr. title. This Southerner has no problem getting dirty -- she grew up mud-riding, fishing, horseback-riding and duck-hunting. Guys love her, and she plans on using that to her advantage -- along with her athleticism.
Cowboy LucasCast Member
Cowboy Lucas
Belgreen, Alabama
Lucas is a proud cowboy who can't stop getting injured. After a four-wheeling accident, he broke his ankle -- but it didn't stop him from breaking it again the next day after taking off his cast and chasing down a wild cow. Lucas is committed to doing everything with his cowboy boots on and is a master at pranks.
Lucas is a proud cowboy who can't stop getting injured. After a four-wheeling accident, he broke his ankle -- but it didn't stop him from breaking it again the next day after taking off his cast and chasing down a wild cow. Lucas is committed to doing everything with his cowboy boots on and is a master at pranks.
DeidreCast Member
Deidre
Pasadena, Texas
Deidre is a feisty Texas gal who loves all things country. On the weekends, you can find her partying, hunting, fishing or four-wheeling. She has the mouth of a sailor, and if you upset her, she has no problem speaking her mind. Deidre doesn't enjoy working out, but she's ready to go for the gold in this competition.
Deidre is a feisty Texas gal who loves all things country. On the weekends, you can find her partying, hunting, fishing or four-wheeling. She has the mouth of a sailor, and if you upset her, she has no problem speaking her mind. Deidre doesn't enjoy working out, but she's ready to go for the gold in this competition.
DustinCast Member
Dustin
Athens, Tennessee
Dustin grew up in a tiny town mud-riding, four-wheeling, hunting and shooting guns. He’s an athlete who loves sports, target-shooting and drinking games. Dustin will turn anything into a competition. He also loves house parties and is a self-proclaimed ladies' man. If Dustin wins the money, he plans on helping his mom buy a house.
Dustin grew up in a tiny town mud-riding, four-wheeling, hunting and shooting guns. He’s an athlete who loves sports, target-shooting and drinking games. Dustin will turn anything into a competition. He also loves house parties and is a self-proclaimed ladies' man. If Dustin wins the money, he plans on helping his mom buy a house.
DutchCast Member
Dutch
Lexington, North Carolina
Dutch is the rowdiest cowboy around, and is known around his small town as a party animal who can be seen sporting a big belt buckle and cowboy hat, wearing his hair in a bun and riding in his truck. Dutch is extremely competitive and played several sports in high school. He might be a bit out-there, but he’s here to win.
Dutch is the rowdiest cowboy around, and is known around his small town as a party animal who can be seen sporting a big belt buckle and cowboy hat, wearing his hair in a bun and riding in his truck. Dutch is extremely competitive and played several sports in high school. He might be a bit out-there, but he’s here to win.
GaryCast Member
Gary
Bucksnort, Tennessee
Gary is all tattoo and muscles, and likes to hunt, frog-gig and party. He used to play some serious football, then went on to become an amateur MMA fighter. Whether he’s chugging beer or fighting in the ring, Gary never backs down from a challenge.
Gary is all tattoo and muscles, and likes to hunt, frog-gig and party. He used to play some serious football, then went on to become an amateur MMA fighter. Whether he’s chugging beer or fighting in the ring, Gary never backs down from a challenge.
HeatherCast Member
Heather
Nicholasville, Kentucky
Heather grew up four-wheeling, shooting guns and playing in the mud. In 2014, she was crowned Miss Harley Davidson of Florida. Heather is confident and knows how to work a room. If she wins the money, she plans on buying a restored 1971 Dodge Challenger.
Heather grew up four-wheeling, shooting guns and playing in the mud. In 2014, she was crowned Miss Harley Davidson of Florida. Heather is confident and knows how to work a room. If she wins the money, she plans on buying a restored 1971 Dodge Challenger.
HunterCast Member
Hunter
Kingwood, Texas
When this tough guy isn't working on oil rigs, you can find him riding motorcycles, drinking beer or taking a last-minute trip to New Orleans. He's the life of the party and loves getting his friends together to raise hell all around Texas. From his time serving in the Navy to his days playing rugby, Hunter knows a thing or two about what it takes to compete.
When this tough guy isn't working on oil rigs, you can find him riding motorcycles, drinking beer or taking a last-minute trip to New Orleans. He's the life of the party and loves getting his friends together to raise hell all around Texas. From his time serving in the Navy to his days playing rugby, Hunter knows a thing or two about what it takes to compete.
JordenCast Member
Jorden
Oak Grove, Alabama
Jorden is originally from a small town and was crowned Miss Teen Alabama when she was 17. Now she enjoys fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. She considers herself the sweetest girl you'll ever meet -- until you cross her. Jorden is extremely competitive and plans on winning the show without chipping her pink nail polish.
Jorden is originally from a small town and was crowned Miss Teen Alabama when she was 17. Now she enjoys fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. She considers herself the sweetest girl you'll ever meet -- until you cross her. Jorden is extremely competitive and plans on winning the show without chipping her pink nail polish.
JoshCast Member
Josh
Monroe, Louisiana
Josh is an ultra-competitive athlete and a party animal. He played every sport he could growing up and now hits the gym once a day and boxes three times a week. Josh plans on getting in the heads of the competition by talking trash nonstop. If he wins the money, he plans on buying his mom a car.
Josh is an ultra-competitive athlete and a party animal. He played every sport he could growing up and now hits the gym once a day and boxes three times a week. Josh plans on getting in the heads of the competition by talking trash nonstop. If he wins the money, he plans on buying his mom a car.
KatieCast Member
Katie
Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Katie is the life of the party. She grew up raising animals on a farm, growing crops, hunting, fishing, tractor-riding and four-wheeling. Katie is also very competitive. She likes to let people underestimate her, then comes out guns blazing to edge out the competition.
Katie is the life of the party. She grew up raising animals on a farm, growing crops, hunting, fishing, tractor-riding and four-wheeling. Katie is also very competitive. She likes to let people underestimate her, then comes out guns blazing to edge out the competition.
KaylaCast Member
Kayla
Benton, Kentucky
Kayla loves all things beauty-related. You'll never find her leaving the house without her hair and makeup done. When it comes to competitions, Kayla takes cheerleading, modeling, beauty pageants and bikini competitions very seriously. She's here to win and isn’t going to let anything get in her way.
Kayla loves all things beauty-related. You'll never find her leaving the house without her hair and makeup done. When it comes to competitions, Kayla takes cheerleading, modeling, beauty pageants and bikini competitions very seriously. She's here to win and isn’t going to let anything get in her way.
MargaretCast Member
Margaret
Pontotoc, Mississippi
Margaret is a Southern princess with a wild side. She's modeled for Playboy magazine and has even gone to parties at the mansion. Growing up, she was a straight-A student, a cheerleader and played the flute in the high school marching band. Margaret says she wants to be underestimated in competition. If she wins the money, she plans to save it for her daughter's college fund.
Margaret is a Southern princess with a wild side. She's modeled for Playboy magazine and has even gone to parties at the mansion. Growing up, she was a straight-A student, a cheerleader and played the flute in the high school marching band. Margaret says she wants to be underestimated in competition. If she wins the money, she plans to save it for her daughter's college fund.
Nicole BassCast Member, Actor
Nicole Bass
Royse City, TexasM/b>
Nicole is a dedicated partier and proud Texas native who loves line-dancing, mudding, bow-hunting and fishing. She's ready show her competitors how a true Southerner gets it done. If Nicole wins, she plans to donate a portion of the money to the hospital where her father works, and will buy herself a new lifted truck.
Nicole is a dedicated partier and proud Texas native who loves line-dancing, mudding, bow-hunting and fishing. She's ready show her competitors how a true Southerner gets it done. If Nicole wins, she plans to donate a portion of the money to the hospital where her father works, and will buy herself a new lifted truck.
RileyCast Member
Riley
Jacksonville, Alabama
Riley labels himself a career drinker, and in college attempted to befriend all the cops to avoid arrest for public intoxication. He started singing and playing guitar just to get attention from women, and now claims he has so women in his life, he can't keep track of them. Riley says the thought of getting married makes him sick.
Riley labels himself a career drinker, and in college attempted to befriend all the cops to avoid arrest for public intoxication. He started singing and playing guitar just to get attention from women, and now claims he has so women in his life, he can't keep track of them. Riley says the thought of getting married makes him sick.
ShaneCast Member
Shane
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Shane is a Kentucky boy, born and raised. He’s also a momma’s boy and damn proud of it. Shane is as competitive as they come; he has two brothers and competes in MMA and wrestling, so he knows a thing or two about winning. If he wins the money, he plans on giving his winnings to his mom so she can go to nursing school.
Shane is a Kentucky boy, born and raised. He’s also a momma’s boy and damn proud of it. Shane is as competitive as they come; he has two brothers and competes in MMA and wrestling, so he knows a thing or two about winning. If he wins the money, he plans on giving his winnings to his mom so she can go to nursing school.
TessaCast Member
Tessa
Zapata, Texas
Tessa grew up on a ranch in a small town in Texas, and she can often be found on a shooting range or out fishing. She's always seems to find trouble and a good time, which is why her friends call her Fireball. Tessa is extremely athletic, adventurous and can't wait to show her competitors how tough women from Zapata, Texas, really are.
Tessa grew up on a ranch in a small town in Texas, and she can often be found on a shooting range or out fishing. She's always seems to find trouble and a good time, which is why her friends call her Fireball. Tessa is extremely athletic, adventurous and can't wait to show her competitors how tough women from Zapata, Texas, really are.
TuffCast Member
Tuff
Piggott, Arkansas
Tuff is the roughest and toughest cowgirl in town. She comes from a family of farmers, and everything she's earned has been a result of blood, sweat and tears. Her daily routine involves breaking and training horses, fishing, playing guitar and singing -- and she’s not afraid to speak her mind. Tuff makes friends quickly and is ready to win that money.
Tuff is the roughest and toughest cowgirl in town. She comes from a family of farmers, and everything she's earned has been a result of blood, sweat and tears. Her daily routine involves breaking and training horses, fishing, playing guitar and singing -- and she’s not afraid to speak her mind. Tuff makes friends quickly and is ready to win that money.