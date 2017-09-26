Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Hall of Fame professional wrestler Steve Austin is back for an all-new tougher, meaner and nastier season of Broken Skull Challenge.
S5 • E1
Set the ToneSteve kicks off season five with eight bad ass men looking to be the one to take on the new Skullbuster obstacle course for a chance at $10,000.09/26/2017
S5 • E2
The Women Bring ItSteve Austin is bringing out eight of the fiercest women to ever step foot on the ranch to battle through The Drain, Death Grip and The Octagon. The last woman standing will earn the right to take on Steve’s new Skullbuster and a chance at $10,000.10/03/2017
S5 • E3
If I Brought it Back, I Made it HarderThings are heating up on the ranch as Steve Austin brings out eight more elite athletes to go head to head in Rip Off 2.0, Hoisted and Tire Change.10/10/2017
S5 • E4
Give a Girl a ChanceSteve Austin invites eight tough-as-nails women to the ranch to take on Rip Off 2.0, Hoisted and Tire Change. At the end of the day only one will be left standing.10/17/2017
S5 • E5
Snooze You LoseEight new bad asses descend on Steve Austin’s ranch to battle it out in Trench Warfare, Stress Test and Boulder Press.10/24/2017
S5 • E6
How Hungry Are YouEight elite female athletes have accepted Steve Austin's invitation to take on Trench Warfare 2.0, Stress Test and Boulder Press.10/31/2017
S5 • E7
Red, White and BoomSteve Austin has rounded up eight of the best military athletes in the country to battle it out on the ranch in Drag Race, The Wake and Pile Drive.11/07/2017
S5 • E8
Throne DownSteve Austin continues to bring the best athletes in the world to his ranch as eight elite women lay it on the line in Drag Race, The Wake and Pile Drive.11/14/2017
S5 • E9
Heavy ImpactThe big boys take their turn on Steve Austin's ranch to battle it out in Summit, Death Grip and The Peak. It will all come down to the pit, with only one man left standing to take his shot at the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.11/21/2017
S5 • E10
Never BeforeEight intense female athletes come to the ranch to compete in Summit, Death Grip and The Peak. They will do whatever it takes to earn the right to take on Steve Austin's Skullbuster and win $10,000.11/28/2017