Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Hall of Fame professional wrestler Steve Austin is back for an all-new tougher, meaner and nastier season of Broken Skull Challenge.
S2 • E1
Welcome Back to HellSteve Austin welcomes a group of elite male athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.01/04/2015
01/04/2015
S2 • E2
Ladies FirstSteve Austin welcomes elite female athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.01/11/2015
01/11/2015
S2 • E3
The Last Face You SeeEight male competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.01/18/2015
01/18/2015
S2 • E4
Big Girls Don't CryEight female competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.01/25/2015
01/25/2015
S2 • E5
Gods of WarSteve Austin invites eight elite male athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.02/08/2015
02/08/2015
S2 • E6
Fallen on Hard TimesSteve Austin welcomes eight elite female athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.02/15/2015
02/15/2015
S2 • E7
Totally RippedSeveral elite male athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.02/22/2015
02/22/2015
S2 • E8
Mean GirlsSeveral elite female athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.03/01/2015
03/01/2015
S2 • E9
Put Up or Shut Up!Eight male athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.03/08/2015
03/08/2015
S2 • E10
Best For LastEight female athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.03/15/2015