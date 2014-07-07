Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Hall of Fame professional wrestler Steve Austin is back for an all-new tougher, meaner and nastier season of Broken Skull Challenge.
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
My Ranch, My RulesIn the first series of head-to-head battles on Steve Austin's ranch, eight male athletes face a muddy trench, weighted ropes, a junkyard race and the Skullbuster.07/07/2014
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Didn't Even Break A NailIt's ladies' night at Steve Austin's ranch as eight fearless women face a muddy trench, weighted ropes, a junkyard race and the Skullbuster obstacle course.07/14/2014
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Beards and BrawnEight tough-as-nails male athletes compete for a chance to win $10,000 by wrestling, stacking tires, facing off in a sand pit and mastering the Skullbuster.07/21/2014
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Boom or BustEight women head to the Broken Skull Ranch to wrestle in a sand pit, stack tires and drag chains, with the winner getting a chance at the Skullbuster and $10,000.07/28/2014
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Locked and LoadedEight men try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining competitor entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.08/04/2014
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
The Good, The Bad And The CrazyEight women try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining athlete entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.08/10/2014
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Welcome to the Gun ShowSteve invites eight men to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.08/17/2014
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Looks Can Be DeceivingSteve welcomes eight women to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.08/24/2014
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Last Man StandingA group of elite male athletes battle in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.08/31/2014
S1 • E10
You Lose, You LeaveA group of elite female athletes fight in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.09/07/2014