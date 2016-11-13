Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Hall of Fame professional wrestler Steve Austin is back for an all-new tougher, meaner and nastier season of Broken Skull Challenge.
S4 • E1
Toughest Place in AmericaSteve Austin begins season four with eight hardcore athletes going head to head in three rounds of grueling competition. The winner will have to beat the returning champion’s benchmark time in order to walk away with $10,000.11/13/2016
S4 • E2
The Girls Are Back In TownSteve Austin invites eight elite level women to compete on his ranch. But only one will get a shot at the new Skullbuster and chance to beat returning champion Cassidy’s benchmark time and earn the $10,000 prize.11/20/2016
S4 • E3
Last Man Smilin’Steve Austin puts eight heavyweights through three rounds of competition in Drag Race, Trucked Up, and The Crate. One competitor will take on the Skullbuster for a chance at $10,000, but only if he can beat the benchmark time.11/27/2016
S4 • E4
Down & DirtySteve Austin invites eight female athletes to his ranch to go head-to-head in Drag Race, Trucked Up, and The Crate. Only one will stand tall in the end and take on Steve’s Skullbuster for a chance at $10,000.12/04/2016
S4 • E5
Broken RecordsEight accomplished athletes will battle it out in Rip Off, Stoned, and Pole Dancer to determine who takes on Steve Austin’s Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.12/11/2016
S4 • E6
Take What’s YoursWith $10,000 up for grabs, eight badass women go head to head in Rip Off, Stoned, and Pole Dancer to decide who takes on Steve Austin’s Skullbuster.12/18/2016
S4 • E7
The Hunter and the HuntedEight fine-tuned athletes arrive at Steve Austin’s ranch to compete in Snatch, High & Dry, and Rock Climb. One will emerge and earn a shot at Steve’s Skullbuster and $10,000.01/08/2017
S4 • E8
Leave With Your Head Held HighSteve Austin challenges eight new female athletes with Snatch, High & Dry, and Rock Climb. In the end, one competitor will reign supreme and earn the right to take on Steve’s Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000.01/15/2017
S4 • E9
Best of The BestEight of the toughest bracket champions to have ever competed on the ranch return for another chance at victory. Two competitors will take on the Skullbuster, with the fastest time winning $25,000.01/22/2017
S4 • E10
Redemption, Revenge, RegretIn the season finale, eight of the greatest female bracket champions to have ever competed on the ranch return for another shot at glory. Two competitors will take on the Skullbuster, with the fastest time winning $25,000.01/29/2017