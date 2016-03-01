Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Hall of Fame professional wrestler Steve Austin is back for an all-new tougher, meaner and nastier season of Broken Skull Challenge.
S3 • E1
Rank and FightSteve Austin kicks off season three with eight badasses who will go head to head in three bust ass challenges. The last man standing will earn the right to take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.01/03/2016
S3 • E2
Special DeliverySteve Austin invites eight hardcore female athletes to visit the ranch to battle through Snatch, Water Logged and The Crate before one competitor gets her shot at the Skullbuster and $10,000.01/10/2016
S3 • E3
Fighters ChanceEight tough-as-nails athletes are ready to throw down. But will they have what it takes to get through Trench Warfare, Pole Dancer and Chain Gang?01/17/2016
S3 • E4
Flipping OutEight rough and tough female athletes must face off in Trench Warfare, Pole Dancer and Chain Gang before they get a chance at the Skullbuster and a shot at $10,000 if they can beat the current benchmark time.01/24/2016
S3 • E5
A Frog’s Hair AwayEight male athletes compete in Summit, High & Dry and Cranked for a chance to win $10,000. Who will outlast his competition and challenge the toughest course in America?01/31/2016
S3 • E6
High and DryEight new female competitors try and prove they are the toughest badass in the country by taking on Summit, High & Dry and Cranked. The winner moves on to face the Skullbuster and a chance at Steve Austin’s $10,000.02/14/2016
S3 • E7
Winners Never QuitEight men come to the Broken Skull Ranch to battle one another in Rip Off, Loaded and Dead Weight. But will the last man standing defeat the Skullbuster and walk away with the $10,000?02/21/2016
S3 • E8
Stars and ScrapsEight female military veterans battle in Rip Off, Loaded and Dead Weight. But only one will have a shot at the Skullbuster and a chance at $10,000.02/28/2016
S3 • E9
Is There a New Sheriff in Town?Eight male athletes tussle in Drag Race, Pile Up and Splinter. But only one man gets to take on the Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000.03/06/2016
S3 • E10
You Gotta Dig DeepEight formidable female athletes compete in Drag Race, Pile Up and Splinter. One will earn the right to take on the Skullbuster for an opportunity to win $10,000.03/13/2016