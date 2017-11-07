Still the King

Twenty years after being disgraced from the music industry, one-hit wonder Vernon Brown finds out that he owes years of child support to a fifteen-year-old daughter he's never met.
S2 • E1
Still Still the KingAfter being released from prison, Vernon fulfills Ronnie's last will and testament by organizing a nautical-themed funeral for him on a shoestring budget.07/11/2017
S2 • E2
Battle of the BasementAfter months of being stranded on an island, Ronnie returns to discover Debbie is pregnant and doesn’t know if he or Vernon is the father, creating an immature rivalry between the two men.07/11/2017
S2 • E3
Men and WorkDebbie challenges the two potential fathers of her baby to prove their ability to provide, so Vernon gets a band together and Ronnie accepts a job in a mailroom.07/18/2017
S2 • E4
FlatbushesVernon heads back to his hometown of Flatbushes, where a statue is being erected in his honor, and Ronnie and Debbie reconnect while attempting to build a crib for the new baby.07/25/2017
S2 • E5
Showcase ShowdownVernon hypes up the band for their first gig at the renowned Bluebird Café (even though he hasn't booked a spot yet), and Ronnie goes after the top prize at his sales firm.07/26/2017
S2 • E6
P.A.L.S. WeekendDebbie joins Ronnie for a retreat at his boss's mansion, Vernon runs into his prison enemies at a team building event for parolees, and an unchaperoned Charlotte throws a kegger.08/01/2017
S2 • E7
The Hungover GamesAfter Charlotte comes home drunk, Debbie schemes to make her daughter's hangover as painful as possible, and Vernon dates a former child actress as a publicity stunt.08/01/2017
S2 • E8
Trayning DayWhen Vernon involuntarily becomes the subject of a CMT movie of the week, Trayne Crowston steps in to play the lead, and Charlotte gets caught trying to play hooky at school.08/08/2017
S2 • E9
Reign of TearsFrustrated by the overdramatic portrayal of himself, Vernon aims to get Trainer cut from the biopic, and Debbie relearns what it means to be a mother while babysitting.08/09/2017
S2 • E10
Hockey TonkVernon plays a gig at a hockey game where Ronnie plans to propose to Debbie on the Jumbotron, and Lloy catches Charlotte in her lie.08/15/2017