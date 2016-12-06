Still the King
Twenty years after being disgraced from the music industry, one-hit wonder Vernon Brown finds out that he owes years of child support to a fifteen-year-old daughter he's never met.
S1 • E1
PilotWashed-up country singer and recent jailbird Vernon Brownmule discovers he has a teenage daughter and owes a heap of child support, so he fibs his way into a job as the town's new preacher.06/12/2016
S1 • E2
Preach OnVernon turns to desperate measures to save his ill-gotten job when the real preacher arrives in town, Debbie needs to win over the child services agent, and Charlotte meets a hunky drummer.06/12/2016
S1 • E3
Take Your Daughter to Work DayVernon is granted visitation rights with Charlotte and ends up taking her along to an unusual gig, Ronnie enjoys the perks of a long-ago mishap, and Walt deals with the fallout of his error.06/19/2016
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Puddin’ HoodDebbie faces down a rival crafter, and Vernon's lies become harder to maintain when his pastorly duties conflict with his parole officer Doily's demands.06/19/2016
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Guess Who's Comin' to DinnerCharlotte takes advantage of her dad's secret to appease her friend Mabel's strict parents, Ronnie schemes to steal his neighbor's boat, and Walt and Curtis team up to solve a crime.06/26/2016
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
A Family, a FairA day at the county fair leads to some startling revelations about Vernon and Debbie's first meeting all those years ago, and anti-establishment Walt battles the tyrannical power company.07/03/2016
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
The King Has Left the BuildingDoily is hot on Vernon's tail when he crosses state lines to join an Elvis impersonator competition, and Charlotte's interview with Party Break is derailed by frontman Asher's vain behavior.07/10/2016
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Mother TruckerVernon's vivacious mom, Ruthie, arrives and inspires the congregants to go for broke with their Parade of Churches float, though an embittered Starman's revenge plot could ruin everything.07/17/2016
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Hands on a Hard VesselRonnie is determined to beat his longtime rival Vance Trecks in the annual hands-on-a-boat contest, but Vernon and Debbie are distracted when Charlotte heads off to a wild party on the lake.07/24/2016
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
Back on TopVernon invites Charlotte to meet his former protégé Trayne Crostown, now a diva-ish country superstar, and Debbie, feeling guilty about cheating, reconnects with her hot tub-selling ex.07/31/2016