The Dude Perfect Show
The Dude Perfect Show chronicles the five members of Dude Perfect as they perform over-the-top stunts, compete in obstacle courses and sports challenges, and film trick shots.
- 21:01Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Pace OffTyler and Garrett face off to decide who will race at Texas Motor Speedway, Coby and Cody take on the El Jefe eating challenge, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliot give the Dudes advice.04/14/2016
- 21:35
S1 • E2
The Luke Bryan Archery Cart BattleThe Dudes train their easily starstruck intern Chad to keep his cool around celebrities before their video shoot with Luke Bryan, and the house gets babyproofed for Garrett's son.04/14/2016
- 21:38Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Aaron Rodgers, Chris Paul, and a PandaThe Dudes recruit Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul for an epic trick video, try radical remedies to cure Cody's runny nose and coach their panda mascot in getting a crowd hyped up.04/21/2016
- 21:36Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Dried PerfectTyler's beef jerky business launches, while Cody and Garrett practice their synchronization for the next video by taking tango lessons.04/28/2016
- 21:35Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Un-TwinningThe Dudes rev up their engines in an intense lawn mower race, and the show gets rebranded when twins Cory and Coby undergo makeovers.05/05/2016
- 21:36Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
LondonThe Dudes travel to London to film a soccer trick video with Premier League's Manchester City Football Club, break trivial Guinness World Records and trace Cory and Coby's genealogy.05/12/2016
- 21:35Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Bass-elor PartyThe Dudes throw a bachelor party in honor of Garrett, and Tyler searches for the perfect pet for Chad to accompany him when the Dudes go away.05/19/2016
- 21:35Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Man SchoolTyler, Cody and Garrett question the twins' eligibility to lead a course on manliness, and the Dudes grant die-hard fan and Make-A-Wish recipient Dylan his wish to shoot a video together.05/26/2016
- 21:35Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Fire EditionThe Dudes get fired up about filming a new video after Chad finds the basketball from the first Dude Perfect video, and Tyler's bad sportsmanship lands him in anger management with Garrett.06/02/2016
- 21:35Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Cold Weather TestedThe Dudes compete in a series of chilly challenges to prepare for cold weather, and they dare Cory and Coby to walk through a haunted house.06/09/2016