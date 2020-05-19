Hit Story: Trisha Yearwood - "Every Girl in This Town"

05/19/2020

Trisha Yearwood hoped to cheer on young people looking for their purpose with "Every Girl in This Town," but she also cared about the approval of her session musicians.

