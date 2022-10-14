Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright - "Coal Miner's Daughter"
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Alan Jackson - "Chattahoochee"
Alan Jackson performs his classic party anthem "Chattahoochee" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
10/14/2022
Highlight
01:19
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Cody Johnson Accepts His CMT Artists of the Year Honor
Cody Johnson shares his definition of success for the kids watching at home, then gives heartfelt shout-outs to his manager, wife and band, and expresses his true passion for country music.
10/14/2022
Highlight
03:24
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Alan Jackson Accepts the Artist of a Lifetime Award
Alan Jackson pays tribute to Loretta Lynn before discussing the importance of music videos and sharing a story about hearing his music being played at an unlikely bar.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:30
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Cody Johnson - "Human"
Cody Johnson takes the spotlight at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 to perform his thoughtful track "Human."
10/14/2022
Performance
03:52
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright - "Coal Miner's Daughter"
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright pay tribute to their late sister Loretta Lynn with their cover of her classic track "Coal Miner's Daughter" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
10/14/2022
Highlight
00:39
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Kane Brown Celebrates Being an Artist of the Year
Kane Brown thanks his wife and wishes her a happy anniversary during his Artists of the Year 2022 acceptance speech and notes how wonderful Nashville has been as a community for musicians.
10/14/2022
Performance
02:48
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"
Kane Brown performs his toe-tapping country-rock track "Like I Love Country Music" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
10/14/2022
Highlight
01:12
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Lainey Wilson Nabs Breakout Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson recalls her humble beginnings and the bumpy road to country music success before reminding the audience about the importance of taking chances as she accepts her award.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:26
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like a Truck"
Lainey Wilson performs her soulful single "Heart Like a Truck" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:22
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Riley Green - "The Kind of Love We Make"
Riley Green takes the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 stage to perform the Luke Combs track "The Kind of Love We Make."
10/14/2022
Highlight
00:11
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Luke Combs Accepts His CMT Artists of the Year Honor
Luke Combs graciously takes the stage and keeps his acceptance speech short and sweet by thanking his country music fans, wife, son and team.
10/14/2022
Highlight
01:29
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Carly Pearce Accepts Her Artists of the Year Honor
Carly Pearce expresses gratitude for her big win, reflects on the struggles she endured on the road to stardom and shares a special message for anyone currently working through hard times.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:46
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Carly Pearce - "29"
Carly Pearce performs her emotional track "29" on the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 stage.
10/14/2022
Highlight
01:44
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Walker Hayes Accepts an Artists of Year Honor
Walker Hayes thanks his team, fellow country artist Shane McAnally and other key figures in his life for their help and support so that he can share his music with dedicated fans.
10/14/2022
Performance
03:09
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Walker Hayes featuring Ciara - "Y'all Life"
Walker Hayes and Ciara take the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 stage to perform a remixed version of his upbeat track "Y'all Life."
10/14/2022