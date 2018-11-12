CMT Music Videos
Kyle Park - "Rio"
01/30/2019
Country artist Kyle Park performs "Rio," a song from his 2018 album "Don't Forget Where You Come From," in this music video directed by Paul De La Cerda.
Performance
02:48
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - “Jericho”
Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly shares scenes from Nashville as he performs “Jericho,” a track from his debut album “Dying Star.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:53
CMT Music VideosBill Anderson - "Waffle House Christmas"
Bill Anderson rings in the holidays with his own unique traditions in this music video for "Waffle House Christmas," directed by Lee Willard.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosThe Belles - "Didn't Break Mine"
Mother-daughter country duo The Belles refuses to shed any tears in the music video for their song “Didn’t Break Mine.”
12/18/2018
Performance
05:52
CMT Music VideosBrandi Carlile - "Party of One"
In this music video directed by Berenice Eveno, Brandi Carlile performs her song "Party of One."
12/19/2018
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "On Paper"
Country singer Faren Rachels sings an ode to the wrong guy who's just right in the video for her song "On Paper."
01/15/2019
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosGone West - "Gone West"
Gone West, comprised of established musical artists Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, Justin Kawika Young and Nelly Joy, performs their self-titled track.
01/15/2019
Performance
03:30
CMT Music VideosJaden Michaels - "Behave"
Singer-songwriter Jaden Michaels performs her song "Behave" in a music video directed by Dylan Rucker.
01/15/2019
Performance
03:19
CMT Music VideosRayne Johnson - "Laid Back"
Country artist Rayne Johnson finds a girl who's a little more chill in the video for his song "Laid Back."
01/15/2019
Performance
03:52
CMT Music VideosJohn Hiatt - "Cry to Me"
Country legend John Hiatt performs "Cry to Me" from his 2018 album "The Eclipse Sessions."
01/18/2019
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosDanny Burns - "Let It Go"
Singer-songwriter Danny Burns performs his bluegrass-inflected song "Let It Go" with accompaniment from country artists Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.
01/22/2019
Performance
04:08
CMT Music VideosTerra Bella - "Middle of Nowhere USA"
Terra Bella goes back to the little workshop where it all began in the video for their song "Middle of Nowhere USA."
01/31/2019
Performance
04:05
CMT Music VideosKalie Shorr - "Awake"
Rising artist Kalie Shorr performs the title track from her 2018 EP "Awake."
02/01/2019
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosCarter Winter - "Skylines"
Country artist Carter Winter performs his song "Skylines" from the 2018 album "Temptation."
02/05/2019
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosDylan Scott - "Nothing to Do Town"
In this music video directed by Eric Welch, Dylan Scott performs "Nothing to Do Town" from his EP of the same name.
02/07/2019
Performance
02:52
CMT Music VideosHunter Hayes - "Heartbreak"
Country artist Hunter Hayes keeps his head up while going through the daily grind in the video for his song "Heartbreak."
02/14/2019
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosCrowder - "Red Letters"
Crowder performs his song "Red Letters" from his 2018 album "I Know a Ghost" in this music video directed by Patrick Tohill.
02/14/2019
Performance
02:49
CMT Music VideosDan + Shay - "All to Myself" (Shadow Video)
In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform "All to Myself" from their self-titled album.
02/18/2019
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosBaylee Littrell - "Don't Knock It"
In this music video directed by Leighanne Littrell, Baylee Littrell embraces a laid-back country life as he performs "Don't Knock It."
02/19/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosDevin Dawson - "Dark Horse"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Devin Dawson stays true to himself as he performs "Dark Horse" from his album of the same name.
02/25/2019