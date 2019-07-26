Racing Wives

The Pit Stop - Whitney Dillon

Season 1 • 07/26/2019

Whitney Dillon describes her social media relationship with her fans, the hardest part of being a driver's wife and the joy of traveling with the racing community.

The Pit Stop - Ashley Busch

Ashley Busch talks about her lifelong love for polo and demonstrates how she gets amped up for a match by breaking out into a Nelly song with her sister-in-law Samantha Busch.
07/26/2019
The Pit Stop - Amber Balcaen

Amber Balcaen reflects on her unique position as a female driver in the racing community and reveals a superstition she embraces on the track.
07/26/2019
The Pit Stop - Mariel Lane

Mariel Lane talks about her carpe diem approach to life and the emotional ups and downs that come with the supercompetitive nature of stock car racing.
07/26/2019
What's Cookin' Sis? with Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch

Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch share their delectable summertime recipes for mango jalapeno guacamole and strawberry lemonade margaritas.
07/31/2019
What's Cookin' Sis? with Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch, Pt. 2

Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch reveal their celebrity crushes, biggest pet peeves and what they argue about with their husbands.
07/31/2019
The Finish Line - Episode 2 Recap: The Aftermath of Ashley's Dinner Party

The women open up about Ashley's disastrous dinner party. Watch the second episode of Racing Wives on the CMT app.
08/10/2019
The Finish Line - Episode 3 Recap: How to Keep It Cordial

Whitney and Mariel discuss their close friendship and the importance staying cordial with the wives.
08/17/2019
The Finish Line - Episode 4 Recap: Model Citizen

Mariel and Whitney break down the moments that led to their feud, and Samantha talks about her photoshoot. Watch the fourth episode of Racing Wives on the CMT app.
08/24/2019
The Finish Line - Episode 5 Recap: A Hard Truth

Amber confronts Ashley over her apprehension about Sam's plan to recruit Amber to her racing team without ever seeing her compete.
08/31/2019
The Finish Line - Episode 8 Recap: Final Lap

Samantha and Ashley revisit the fallout over Mariel and Whitney's no-show at Kurt's birthday party, and Mariel and Whitney defend their absence.
09/21/2019