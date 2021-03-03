CMT Music Videos
Hailey Steele - "Raggedy Ann"
07/12/2021
Singer-songwriter Hailey Steele rejects the idea of a "picket white life" in the music video for her single "Raggedy Ann," directed by Brooke Boling.
Performance
03:59
CMT Music VideosStrung Like a Horse - "Till the Wheels Fall Off"
Strung Like a Horse face a series of mishaps as they bike through town in the music video for "Till the Wheels Fall Off."
03/03/2021
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosClint Roberts - "Nothing Left to Say"
Clint Roberts contemplates an uncertain future in the music video for his song "Nothing Left to Say" from his album "Rose Songs."
03/19/2021
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosPresley & Taylor - "Everybody Sees It"
Country music sister duo Presley & Taylor sing about a possible romantic connection between friends in the music video for their song "Everybody Sees It," directed by Brian Vaughan.
03/22/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosThe Kentucky Gentlemen - "Vibin'"
Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen uncork some good vibes in the music video for their song "Vibin'."
03/26/2021
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosSacha - "Standards"
Sacha lays down the law in the music video for "Standards" directed by Travis Didluck.
03/31/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosMiko Marks - "We Are Here"
Flint, Michigan-born singer Miko Marks reflects on how her hometown persevered in the aftermath of the water crisis in the music video for her powerful single "We Are Here."
04/09/2021
Performance
04:24
CMT Music VideosRandy Rogers Band and La Maquinaria Nortena - "Chupacabra"
In the video for "Chupacabra," Randy Rogers recalls the night he and his band stumbled on a new groove with its own signature dance.
05/05/2021
Performance
02:22
CMT Music VideosThe Reklaws featuring Sacha - "What the Truck"
The Reklaws and Sacha need an escape from mundane city life in the music video for their song "What the Truck."
06/14/2021
Performance
02:42
CMT Music VideosKaylee Rose - "Greenville"
Miami singer-songwriter Kaylee Rose is unsure where her relationship is headed in the music video for her single "Greenville."
06/29/2021
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosAshlie Amber - "Open"
Ashlie Amber takes the wheel and heads for the horizon in the music video for her single "Open," directed by Jerry Ghionis.
07/05/2021
Performance
04:14
CMT Music VideosLeigh Nash & Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Made For This"
Wife and husband duo Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. weather through the highs and lows of love in their music video for "Made for This."
07/23/2021
Performance
03:35
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Country in the Girl"
After her ex moves on with a Southern transplant, Texas native Jenna Paulette informs him authentic country roots can't be faked in this music video for "Country in the Girl."
07/26/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey"
Singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin raises a glass to her honky-tonk lifestyle in the music video for her single "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey."
07/28/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTrousdale - "This Is It"
California trio Trousdale stop to take in the joy of the present moment in this music video for their 2021 single "This Is It."
08/03/2021
Performance
03:07
CMT Music VideosSasha McVeigh - "God Bless This Mess"
British singer-songwriter Sasha McVeigh portrays herself as a glass-half-full type of gal in the music video for her cheeky single "God Bless This Mess" directed by Adam Ewbank.
08/10/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosBobby & Teddi Cyrus feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Roll That Rock"
Duo Bobby & Teddi Cyrus are joined by Bobby's cousin Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their 2021 Christian bluegrass groove "Roll That Rock."
08/17/2021
Performance
02:10
CMT Music VideosDarius Rucker - "Someone Loves You Honey"
Darius Rucker performs his version of Charley Pride's 1978 number one hit "Someone Loves You Honey."
08/18/2021
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosTaylor Rae - "Home on the Road"
Taylor Rae embraces a carefree way of life as she hits the road and pursues her musical aspirations in the music video for her song "Home on the Road."
09/02/2021
Performance
04:46
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs"
Erin Enderlin joins forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Terri Clark for "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs," a good ol' honky-tonk song from her upcoming EP, "Barroom Mirrors."
09/15/2021