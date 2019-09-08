The Retiring Vets Say Goodbye

08/09/2019

The retiring veterans give emotional farewell speeches to the rest of the squad, and Yuko makes an exciting announcement about her future.

04:21

The Retiring Vets Say Goodbye

The retiring veterans give emotional farewell speeches to the rest of the squad, and Yuko makes an exciting announcement about her future.
08/09/2019
