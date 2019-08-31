The Transformation Begins

08/31/2019

The rookies try jump splits and high kicks, Kelli and Judy consider squad leaders, the dancers get fitted for uniforms, and guest choreographer Travis Wall comes to rehearsal.

More

Watching

Exclusive
06:40

The Transformation Begins

The rookies try jump splits and high kicks, Kelli and Judy consider squad leaders, the dancers get fitted for uniforms, and guest choreographer Travis Wall comes to rehearsal.
08/31/2019
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
02:27

Gear Up for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Cliff-diving, thrill-seeking superspy Ethan Hunt and his loyal team are back for their seventh adventure in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters July 12.
07/01/2023
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022