CMT Music Videos
Jackson Michelson - "Stay Over"
11/13/2019
Jackson Michelson can't fully move on from a former flame in the music video for his song "Stay Over," directed by P.J. Brown.
Performance
04:12
CMT Music VideosMegan Linville - "This Old Town"
Taking a walk down memory lane, Megan Linville feels forgotten in the Justin Sands-directed video for her song "This Old Town."
10/08/2019
Performance
03:47
CMT Music VideosRandy Rogers Band - "I'll Never Get Over You"
A drink in the face kicks off this lively, toe-tapping music video for the Randy Rogers Band's love-lost song "I'll Never Get Over You."
10/10/2019
Performance
03:36
CMT Music Videosfor KING & COUNTRY - "God Only Knows"
Dolly Parton joins for KING & COUNTRY to perform "God Only Knows," a song about the struggles of life and knowing there's only one judgment that matters.
10/11/2019
Performance
04:06
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "Gulf Coast Girl"
Caroline Jones' laidback attitude is front and center in this music video for "Gulf Coast Girl" featuring Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Lukas Nelson and Mac McAnally.
10/11/2019
Performance
03:30
CMT Music VideosHaley Mae Campbell - "Ghost Stories"
Haunted by the memories of a past relationship, Haley Mae Campbell sings "Ghost Stories" around a campfire in this music video directed by Randy Shaffer.
10/16/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Midnight Cowboy"
Awaiting his return, Jenna Paulette sings an ode to her "Midnight Cowboy" in this Zack Dyer-directed music video.
10/16/2019
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosSam Williams - "Weatherman" (Live from London)
Sam Williams hopes for a good forecast as he performs his song "Weatherman" live from London in this music video directed by Sam Lees.
10/24/2019
Performance
02:50
CMT Music VideosNick Wayne - "'Til the Wine's All Gone"
Nick Wayne channels 90s R&B aesthetics in the music video for his song "'Til the Wine's All Gone."
10/29/2019
Performance
05:00
CMT Music VideosTrigger Hippy - "Don't Wanna Bring You Down"
Trigger Hippy motivates us all to keep pushing in their music video for "Don't Wanna Bring You Down," directed by Brian Diamond and Rob Rindfuss.
11/04/2019
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosBlane Howard - "Promise to Love Her"
Blane Howard's "Promise to Love Her" recounts the singer's experience asking to take his wife's hand in marriage.
11/06/2019
Performance
02:58
CMT Music VideosEmma White - "If You're in It"
Emma White wants to let her new love interest know that she's done playing games in the upbeat music video for her song "If You're In It," directed by Kristin Barlowe.
11/18/2019
Performance
04:32
CMT Music VideosBlackberry Smoke - "One Horse Town"
Blackberry Smoke enjoys audience participation as they perform their song "One Horse Town" live in their music video directed by Ted Roach and Logan Sebert.
11/19/2019
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosKylie Frey - "One Night in Tulsa"
In front of a sunset backdrop on a farmstead, Kylie Frey sings about making time for love in her music video for "One Night in Tulsa."
11/19/2019
Performance
04:18
CMT Music VideosNathan Sheridan - "Again"
Nathan Sheridan can't believe how fast time flies and yearns to rewind it in the music video for his song "Again," directed by Joel Burris.
11/19/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosKalsey Kulyk - "Damn You Love"
Kalsey Kulyk won't let old scars keep her from giving love another chance in the music video for her song "Damn You Love," directed by Elise Lacret.
11/19/2019
Performance
04:12
CMT Music VideosCJ Solar - "Coming My Way"
CJ Solar and his bandmates break up the monotony of the road with a mini-mart grocery cart race in the music video for his song "Coming My Way," directed by Thomas Chi.
11/20/2019
Performance
03:19
CMT Music VideosHome Free - "Love Me Like That"
Country music's mesmerizing a cappella group Home Free sings of love lost in the music video for their song "Love Me Like That," directed by Dustin Haney.
11/22/2019
Performance
02:46
CMT Music VideosStephanie Quayle - "Whatcha Drinkin' 'Bout"
Stephanie Quayle tries to comfort a heartbroken stranger in the music video for her catchy single "Whatcha Drinkin' 'Bout."
11/22/2019
Performance
02:47
CMT Music VideosRaeLynn - "Bra Off"
RaeLynn parties while gleefully reflecting on a breakup in the music video for her single "Bra Off."
12/06/2019