CMT Crossroads
Sheryl Crow Reveals Why She Needed Lucius on Her Album
Season 1 E 72 • 09/27/2019
Sheryl Crow explains how indie band Lucius and their music remind her of all the fierce and accomplished women she's known in her life.
Performance
03:38
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Mercy"
Boyz II Men add their signature harmonies to Brett Young's live performance of his 2017 ballad "Mercy."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:04
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Catch"
Brett Young teams up with Boys II Men for a live performance of "Catch" from Young's 2018 album "Ticket to L.A."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "I'll Make Love to You"
Country artist Brett Young and Boyz II Men spread some love and roses during their performance of the R&B group's classic ballad "I'll Make Love to You."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:13
CMT CrossroadsS1 E71Brooks & Dunn & Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"
Luke Combs joins Brooks & Dunn live onstage for a performance of the duo's song "Brand New Man."
06/24/2019
Performance
04:44
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - "Tell Me When It's Over"
Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton want answers in their bluesy performance of "Tell Me When It's Over" from CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends, airing September 27 at 10/9c.
09/13/2019
Performance
04:21
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow Featuring Lucius - "Don't" (from CMT Crossroads)
Showcasing a track from her album of collaborations, "Threads," Sheryl Crow performs her song "Don't" with Lucius.
09/26/2019
Interview
00:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell Pay Tribute to Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell talk about the influence Bob Dylan has had on their careers, and Jason shows off his Dylan-inspired tattoo.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:41
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Why Emmylou Harris Was Perfect for "Nobody's Perfect"
Sheryl Crow reveals that she created "Nobody's Perfect" with Emmylou Harris in mind, and the pair discuss the spiritual and musical components of their song.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:32
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Bonnie Raitt Gushes Over Her Collaboration with Sheryl Crow
Bonnie Raitt tells Sheryl Crow why she was blown away by their song "Live Wire" and the process of working with her and Mavis Staples.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:49
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow Thinks Chris Stapleton Is Carrying the Baton
Sheryl Crow praises Chris Stapleton's work in carrying on the legacy of traditional country music, and he expresses his admiration for her.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:30
Interview
00:37
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Why Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh's Song Is a Crowd Favorite
Joe Walsh dishes on his funny performance faces and talks to Sheryl Crow about the process of writing "Still the Good Old Days" and how it's become a crowd-pleaser.
09/27/2019
Sneak Peek
04:22
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "I Don't Want to Be"
Chris Young joins Gavin DeGraw for a live performance of DeGraw's hit song "I Don't Want to Be."
12/04/2019
Performance
02:55
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Raised on Country"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw name-drop some of country music's finest as they perform "Raised on Country."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:52
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Sweeter"
Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young realize sometimes the grass really is greener on the other side as they sing "Sweeter."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:07
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "I'm Comin' Over"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw sing about a person struggling to close the door on a relationship in their performance of "I'm Comin' Over."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:44
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Soldier"
Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young get soulful as they sing DeGraw's romantic ballad "Soldier."
12/13/2019
Performance
04:57
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Maybe I'm Amazed"
Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young put their own spin on Paul McCartney's quintessential song "Maybe I'm Amazed."
12/13/2019
Performance
03:24
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Drowning"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw honor a friend gone too soon in their emotional performance of "Drowning."
12/13/2019
Performance
02:57
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Hangin' On"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw describe a blossoming romance in their performance of "Hangin' On."
12/13/2019