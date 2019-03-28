CMT Crossroads
Brooks & Dunn - "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone
Season 1 • 06/28/2019
A crowd packs Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN, to see Brooks & Dunn perform \""You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone.\
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "End of the Road"
Country star Brett Young joins Boyz II Men in a soulful live rendition of their classic slow jam "End of the Road."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Mercy"
Boyz II Men add their signature harmonies to Brett Young's live performance of his 2017 ballad "Mercy."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:04
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Catch"
Brett Young teams up with Boys II Men for a live performance of "Catch" from Young's 2018 album "Ticket to L.A."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "I'll Make Love to You"
Country artist Brett Young and Boyz II Men spread some love and roses during their performance of the R&B group's classic ballad "I'll Make Love to You."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:13
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn & Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"
Luke Combs joins Brooks & Dunn live onstage for a performance of the duo's song "Brand New Man."
06/24/2019
Performance
03:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Midland - "Boot Scootin' Boogie
Texas trio Midland joins Brooks & Dunn in downtown Nashville, TN, for a live performance of \""Boot Scootin' Boogie.\
06/28/2019
Performance
04:24
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Brett Young - "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You
Brett Young joins Brooks & Dunn onstage to put a soulful spin on their 2001 hit \""Ain't Nothing 'Bout You.\
06/28/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Jon Pardi - "My Next Broken Heart
Brooks & Dunn join forces with country artist Jon Pardi for a performance of their 1991 hit \""My Next Broken Heart.\
06/28/2019
Performance
04:32
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson - "Red Dirt Road
Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson joins Brooks & Dunn onstage in downtown Nashville, TN, for a live performance of \""Red Dirt Road.\
06/28/2019
Performance
03:45
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn - "My Maria
Brooks & Dunn takes the stage in Nashville, TN, for a live performance of their 1996 hit \""My Maria.\
06/28/2019
Performance
04:35
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Brandon Lancaster - "Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing
LANCO front man Brandon Lancaster brings his country-rock vocal style to a performance of \""Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing\"" with Brooks & Dunn.
06/28/2019
Performance
04:44
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - "Tell Me When It's Over"
Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton want answers in their bluesy performance of "Tell Me When It's Over" from CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends, airing September 27 at 10/9c.
09/13/2019
Performance
04:21
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow Featuring Lucius - "Don't" (from CMT Crossroads)
Showcasing a track from her album of collaborations, "Threads," Sheryl Crow performs her song "Don't" with Lucius.
09/26/2019
Interview
00:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell Pay Tribute to Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell talk about the influence Bob Dylan has had on their careers, and Jason shows off his Dylan-inspired tattoo.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:30
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow Reveals Why She Needed Lucius on Her Album
Sheryl Crow explains how indie band Lucius and their music remind her of all the fierce and accomplished women she's known in her life.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:41
CMT CrossroadsS1 Why Emmylou Harris Was Perfect for "Nobody's Perfect"
Sheryl Crow reveals that she created "Nobody's Perfect" with Emmylou Harris in mind, and the pair discuss the spiritual and musical components of their song.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:32
CMT CrossroadsS1 Bonnie Raitt Gushes Over Her Collaboration with Sheryl Crow
Bonnie Raitt tells Sheryl Crow why she was blown away by their song "Live Wire" and the process of working with her and Mavis Staples.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:49
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow Thinks Chris Stapleton Is Carrying the Baton
Sheryl Crow praises Chris Stapleton's work in carrying on the legacy of traditional country music, and he expresses his admiration for her.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:37
CMT CrossroadsS1 Why Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh's Song Is a Crowd Favorite
Joe Walsh dishes on his funny performance faces and talks to Sheryl Crow about the process of writing "Still the Good Old Days" and how it's become a crowd-pleaser.
09/27/2019
