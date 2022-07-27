CMT Music Videos

Emily Ann Roberts - "He Set Her Off"

04/25/2023

Emily Ann Roberts gets her hair done as she tells of a woman scorned and out for revenge in the music video for her song "He Set Her Off."

Performance
04:31

Calling Cadence - "Good Day"

Calling Cadence fills a stripped-down stage with their hearty sound in the music video for "Good Day," a foot-stomping fusion of funk, country and rock.
07/27/2022
Performance
03:55

Andrew Farriss - "You Are My Rock"

Andrew Farriss, a founding member of the Australian rock band INXS, shows gratitude to someone who is always there for him in the music video for his single "You Are My Rock."
08/18/2022
Performance
04:14

LeAnn Rimes - "spaceship"

LeAnn Rimes showcases her powerhouse vocals in the stripped-down music video for "spaceship," a song from her new studio album "god's work."
09/27/2022
Performance
03:58

Presley & Taylor and Haley Mae Campbell - "Never Not a Good Time"

The ladies of Presley & Taylor join Haley Mae Campbell at a rocking bar to get the party going in the video for their ferociously feel-good song "Never Not a Good Time."
02/03/2023
Performance
03:10

Michael Warren - "Another Round"

Michael Warren hopes the night never ends in the music video for "Another Round," an acoustic ballad about cherishing the little moments with that special someone.
02/15/2023
Performance
03:09

Kalsey Kulyk - "Ain't Enough Whiskey"

Not even whiskey can convince Kalsey Kulyk to rekindle her romance with an old flame in the video for "Ain't Enough Whiskey."
02/22/2023
Performance
03:51

Mike Gossin featuring Cheyenne Kimball - "Let's Ride"

Singer-songwriter Mike Gossin and his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball evoke a sense of happy nostalgia in the music video for their tune "Let's Ride."
03/27/2023
Performance
03:37

Doug Seegers - "Rescue Somebody"

Doug Seegers walks the streets of Nashville looking for opportunities to make a difference in the video for "Rescue Somebody."
03/29/2023
Performance
03:40

Jackson Dean - "Fearless"

Jackson Dean takes a walk on the wild side of life in the music video for "Fearless," a song about how love brings out his vulnerable side.
04/03/2023
Performance
02:44

MaRynn Taylor - "Make You Mine"

MaRynn Taylor can't wait to give her whole heart to her enchanting new love interest in the cheerful visualizer for her new song "Make You Mine."
04/04/2023
Performance
02:44

