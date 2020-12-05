Hit Story: Ingrid Andress - "More Hearts Than Mine"

05/12/2020

Ingrid Andress tries to categorize her song "More Hearts Than Mine," talks about the origin of her poignant ballad and recalls the emotional (and chilly) music video shoot.

