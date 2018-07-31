CMT Music Videos

Adam Sanders - "Over Did It"

08/13/2018

In this music video directed by Michael Monaco, Adam Sanders performs the song "Over Did It" from his self-titled album.

Music Video
03:01

Eric Dodd - "The Reason"

In this music video directed by Elliott Eicheldinger, Eric Dodd performs "The Reason."
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:14

Lena Stone - "Running Out of Red Lights"

In this music video directed by Dustin Haney and Erika Rock, Lena Stone performs "Running Out of Red Lights" from her self-titled EP.
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:53

Rachel Wammack - "Damage"

In this music video directed by Dani Condon, Rachel Wammack performs "Damage" from her self-titled EP.
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:13

Harper Grae - "Bloodline"

Harper Grae traces her family history in the music video for "Bloodline" directed by Robby Stevens and Alexander Jeffery.
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:37

Brinley Addington - "No Thanks"

Brinley Addington performs the song "No Thanks" from his album "Songs from a Bar."
07/31/2018
Music Video
03:45

Sam Williams (Feat. The Local Honeys) - “The Lost Grandchild’s Plea”

With accompaniment from The Local Honeys, country musician Sam Williams sings an ode to his legendary grandparents Hank and Audrey Williams.
08/02/2018
Music Video
03:54

Jenny Leigh - "Talk Myself Out"

In this music video directed by Tracy Facelli, Jenny Leigh performs "Talk Myself Out."
08/03/2018
Music Video
04:13

Rachel Reinert - "Cool"

Country star Rachel Reinert performs her song "Cool" in this music video directed by Elizabeth Olmstead.
08/06/2018
Music Video
03:25

Brett Eldredge - "Love Someone"

In this music video directed by Edgar Evan, Brett Eldredge performs "Love Someone" from his self-titled album.
08/08/2018
Music Video
04:31

Hilary Williams - "Crazy"

In this music video directed by Peter Zavadil, Hilary Williams performs "Crazy" from her album "My Lucky Scars."
08/13/2018
Music Video
03:11

Music Video
02:48

Post Monroe - “Coke & Rum”

Country duo Post Monroe sings an ode to a timeless party drink in the video for their song “Coke & Rum.”
08/16/2018
Music Video
02:30

Jeffrey East - “Roller Rink”

Country artist Jeffrey East takes a nostalgic trip back in time in the video for his song “Roller Rink.”
08/16/2018
Music Video
04:10

Maggie Rose - "Smooth

Maggie Rose performs her song "Smooth" in this Jeff Johnson-directed music video.
08/16/2018
Music Video
03:03

Logan Mize - "Better Off Gone"

In this music video directed by Tyler Barksdale, Logan Mize performs the song "Better Off Gone" from his album "Come Back Road."
08/17/2018
Music Video
03:54

Cash Campbell - "The In Between"

Cash Campbell performs his song "The In Between" in this Shaun Menary-directed music video.
08/20/2018
Music Video
03:34

Dan + Shay - "Speechless"

In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform the song "Speechless" from their self-titled album.
08/22/2018
Music Video
03:29

Tyler Cain - "Back to Me"

Singer-songwriter Tyler Cain performs "Back to Me" from his EP "This Is All There Is, Vol. 1."
08/23/2018
Music Video
03:59

Firekid featuring Rory Feek - "Boomerang"

In this music video directed by Rory Feek, Firekid performs "Boomerang" featuring Rory Feek from his EP "XY."
08/24/2018
Music Video
03:15

Lauren Duski - “Costume Party”

“The Voice” Season 12 runner-up Lauren Duski explores notions of inner and outer beauty in the video for her song “Costume Party.”
08/27/2018
Music Video
03:31

Kimberly Kelly - "Don’t Blame It on Me"

Country singer Kimberly Kelly performs her song "Don't Blame It on Me" in this video directed by Zack Morris.
08/31/2018