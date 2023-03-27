Get Ready for CMT Music Awards Week

03/27/2023

The road to the CMT Music Awards 2023 is packed with specials, celebrations and more, and it all starts with the CMT Music Awards Nominee Special, airing Monday, March 27, at 10/9c on CMT.

Trailer
00:15

CMT Music Awards 2023
03/27/2023
Trailer
00:30

CMT Music Awards 2023
See Fan-tastic Performances at This Year's CMT Music Awards

Catch Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and more performers onstage at the CMT Music Awards 2023, airing Sunday, April 2, at 8/7c on CBS.
03/16/2023
Trailer
00:20

CMT StorytellersS2
Kane Brown Gets Up Close and Personal on CMT Storytellers

Country hitmaker and CMT Music Awards 2023 cohost Kane Brown shares the inspiration behind his songs on CMT Storytellers, premiering Tuesday at 10/9c
03/22/2023
Trailer
01:30

1923
The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022