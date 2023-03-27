STREAM THE CMT MUSIC AWARDS
Get Ready for CMT Music Awards Week
03/27/2023
The road to the CMT Music Awards 2023 is packed with specials, celebrations and more, and it all starts with the CMT Music Awards Nominee Special, airing Monday, March 27, at 10/9c on CMT.
More
Watching
Trailer
00:15
CMT Music Awards 2023
Trailer
00:30
CMT Music Awards 2023
See Fan-tastic Performances at This Year's CMT Music Awards
Catch Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and more performers onstage at the CMT Music Awards 2023, airing Sunday, April 2, at 8/7c on CBS.
03/16/2023
