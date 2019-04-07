Brett Eldredge - "America the Beautiful

Brett Eldredge shares his patriotism as he performs \""America the Beautiful\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.

More

Watching

Highlight
04:58

Let Freedom Sing! 2019
Brett Eldredge - "Wanna Be That Song

Brett Eldredge turns up the passion in his sweet performance of \""Wanna Be That Song\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
03:46

Let Freedom Sing! 2019
Brett Eldredge - "Lose My Mind

Brett Eldredge sings about a woman who is driving him wild as he performs \""Lose My Mind\"" at the Let Freedom Sing! concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
03:29

Let Freedom Sing! 2019
Brett Eldredge - "The Long Way" (Acoustic)

Brett Eldredge wants to know his significant other on a deeper level in his acoustic performance of \""The Long Way\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
04:15

Let Freedom Sing! 2019
Brett Eldredge - "Don't Ya

Brett Eldredge has his heart set on one special woman in his performance of \""Don't Ya\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
04:25

Let Freedom Sing! 2019
Brett Eldredge - "Mean to Me

Brett Eldredge isn't afraid to share his feelings as he sings his romantic song \""Mean to Me\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
07:09

Let Freedom Sing! 2019
Brett Eldredge - "Drunk on Your Love

Brett Eldredge brings summertime vibes to the stage as he sings \""Drunk on Your Love\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
04:17

Let Freedom Sing! 2019
Brett Eldredge - "Beat of the Music

Brett Eldredge brings flirty vibes to the stage as he performs \""Beat of the Music\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:30

1923
The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022