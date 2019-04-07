Brett Eldredge - "America the Beautiful
Brett Eldredge shares his patriotism as he performs \""America the Beautiful\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.
More
Watching
Highlight
04:58
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Wanna Be That Song
Brett Eldredge turns up the passion in his sweet performance of \""Wanna Be That Song\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
03:46
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Lose My Mind
Brett Eldredge sings about a woman who is driving him wild as he performs \""Lose My Mind\"" at the Let Freedom Sing! concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
03:29
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "The Long Way" (Acoustic)
Brett Eldredge wants to know his significant other on a deeper level in his acoustic performance of \""The Long Way\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
04:15
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Don't Ya
Brett Eldredge has his heart set on one special woman in his performance of \""Don't Ya\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
04:25
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Mean to Me
Brett Eldredge isn't afraid to share his feelings as he sings his romantic song \""Mean to Me\"" at the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
Performance
07:09
Let Freedom Sing! 2019Brett Eldredge - "Drunk on Your Love
Brett Eldredge brings summertime vibes to the stage as he sings \""Drunk on Your Love\"" during the Let Freedom Sing concert.
07/04/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022