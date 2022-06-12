CATCH EVERY GUITAR RIFF ON PARAMOUNT+
news
Trace Adkins - "Love Walks Through the Rain"
12/06/2022
Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge sing about the protective power of love in their stormy video for "Love Walks Through the Rain."
Performance
03:30
Trace Adkins - "Love Walks Through the Rain"
Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge sing about the protective power of love in their stormy video for "Love Walks Through the Rain."
12/06/2022