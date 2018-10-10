CMT Music Videos
Alex Stern - “Fingers Crossed”
10/23/2018
In this music video directed by Josh Lockhart, Alex Stern performs her single “Fingers Crossed.”
Music Video
03:34
CMT Music VideosCody Johnson - "On My Way to You"
In this music video directed by Sean Hagwell, Cody Johnson performs "On My Way to You."
10/10/2018
Music Video
03:21
CMT Music VideosChuck Wicks - "Better Than Flowers"
Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin stars in Chuck Wicks's music video "Better Than Flowers," directed by Marcel Chagnon.
10/11/2018
Music Video
03:52
CMT Music VideosHarper Grae - "Monster"
In this music video directed by Harper Grae, Shelley Steel and Kim Neumann, Harper Grae performs "Monster" from her album "Buck Moon Medleys."
10/15/2018
Music Video
02:39
CMT Music VideosCale Dodds - "What We Gonna Do About It"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Cale Dodds lives in the moment as he performs "What We Gonna Do About It."
10/16/2018
Music Video
03:18
CMT Music VideosSundance Head - "Leave Her Wild"
In this music video directed by Cole Claassen, Sundance Head performs the song "Leave Her Wild" from his album "Stained Glass and Neon."
10/19/2018
Music Video
04:27
CMT Music VideosChris Lane - "I Don't Know About You"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Chris Lane performs "I Don't Know About You" from his album "Laps Around the Sun."
10/20/2018
Music Video
03:12
CMT Music VideosTenille Arts - “I Hate This”
In this music video directed by Todd Cassetty, Tenille Arts performs her single “I Hate This.”
10/22/2018
Music Video
03:30
CMT Music VideosWalker Montgomery - "Just Say When"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Walker Montgomery performs "Just Say When" from his debut EP "Simple Town."
10/23/2018
Music Video
03:13
CMT Music VideosMignon - "If You Ain't There"
In this music video directed by Cody Woodside, Mignon puts love above everything else as she performs her song "If You Ain't There."
10/23/2018
Music Video
03:25
CMT Music VideosMatt Stell - “Prayed for You”
In this music video directed by Mike Dearing, Matt Stell performs his single “Prayed for You” from his debut EP “Last of the Best.”
10/23/2018
Music Video
02:57
CMT Music VideosThe Black Lillies - "Midnight Stranger"
In this music video directed by Chad Cunningham, The Black Lillies perform "Midnight Stranger" from their album "Stranger to Me."
10/24/2018
Music Video
04:03
CMT Music VideosJoy Williams - "Canary"
In this music video directed by Alex Chaloff, Joy Williams performs "Canary" from her album "Front Porch."
10/25/2018
Music Video
03:59
CMT Music VideosShenandoah featuring Michael Ray - "That's Where I Grew Up"
In this music video directed by The Edde Brothers, Shenandoah performs "That's Where I Grew Up" from “Reloaded,” their first new album in 20 years.
10/25/2018
Music Video
05:20
CMT Music VideosAJ McLean - "Night Visions"
In this music video directed by Rene Elizondo Jr. and Alexander McLean, AJ McLean performs "Night Visions."
10/26/2018
Music Video
03:34
CMT Music VideosNed LeDoux - “Brother Highway”
In this music video directed by Levi Paul and Bill Blanchard, Ned LeDoux performs his single “Brother Highway.”
10/29/2018
Music Video
04:01
CMT Music VideosKeb' Mo' featuring Rosanne Cash - "Put a Woman in Charge"
Keb’ Mo’ and Rosanne Cash team up to address gender equality in this powerful music video directed by Glenn Sweitzer.
10/30/2018
Music Video
04:08
CMT Music VideosSean McConnell - "Secondhand Smoke"
In this music video directed by Jim Cook, Sean McConnell performs his song "Secondhand Smoke."
11/02/2018
Music Video
03:46
CMT Music VideosMargo Price - "Leftovers"
Margo Price performs her song "Leftovers" in this music video directed by Casey Pierce.
11/02/2018
Music Video
04:22
CMT Music VideosLukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - "Forget About Georgia"
In this music video directed by Peter Harding, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "Forget About Georgia" from their EP of the same name.
11/02/2018