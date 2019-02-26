shows
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Play the Newlywed Game
02/26/2019
Maren Morris finds out how well her husband Ryan Hurd knows her by seeing if he's correctly guessed her favorite TV show, her least favorite chore and her dream vacation.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Play the Newlywed Game
Maren Morris finds out how well her husband Ryan Hurd knows her by seeing if he's correctly guessed her favorite TV show, her least favorite chore and her dream vacation.
