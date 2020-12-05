Hit Story: Trisha Yearwood - "She's in Love with the Boy"

05/12/2020

Trisha Yearwood recalls how two Garths and a last-minute tweak to the lyrics of her 1991 hit song "She's in Love with the Boy" made it the perfect anthem for little girls.

02:35

